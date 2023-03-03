State Democrats introduce assault weapons ban

Democrats introduced an assault weapons ban at the Colorado statehouse late Friday, a move which is sure to inflame the legislature and potential push away some in the party who have expressed reservations about whether the state could enforce such a ban.

House bill 1230 was assigned to the House Judiciary Committee where several of the co-sponsors serve, including the bill’s main sponsor Democratic Rep. Elisabeth Epps.

Democrats could lose as many as 13 votes in the House and still pass the measure onto the Senate, which has a smaller Democratic majority.

The ban was introduced on the same day that at least a thousand Denver high school students walked out of class in response to the death of a 16-year-old classmate from East High who was shot near campus last month. The protesters made their way to the state capitol, where they were invited to come inside and speak with lawmakers as part of a lobby day to advocate for stricter gun laws.

East High school in Denver is in Democratic Rep. Leslie Herod’s district, who is running for Denver mayor. She said she hears from young people riddled with anxiety and strapped with fear, and she doesn’t think the legislature has done enough to stop the gun violence that's happening with youth today.

“They just want us to act as adults,” Herod said, adding she would vote for an assault weapons ban.

“We need real bills that will make a difference. I believe the bills that are being proposed right now are strong. I will support them,” she said.

At the center of the debate is the question of what constitutes an assault weapon. As written, the measure would define an assault weapon as a “semiautomatic rifle” that uses detachable magazines and has one of a number of features, these include a pistol grip, a folding stock, a barrel shroud, a threaded barrel, among others. The draft also would ban certain .50 caliber rifles, semi automatic pistols, shotguns with revolving cylinders and semiautomatic shotguns.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Students stream into the Colorado State Captiol to advocate for stronger gun control measures. March 3, 2023.

The bill would seek to allow current owners to keep any firearms they already possess, but would ban the sale and transfer of certain classifications of guns going forward.

There would be some exemptions such as antique rifles as well as exceptions for police and military members who keep weapons for work. It would also allow firearms on the list to be used at firing ranges.

Rocky Mountain Gun Owners called the measure unconstitutional.

“All these Democrats listed here are violating their oath of office and attempting to violate the Constitution and Colorado Constitution to illegally impose unconstitutional gun laws on the people of Colorado,” the group posted in a tweet.

Policies related to firearms tend to be among the most partisan and contentious debates at the state Capitol. That was certainly the case with the first Democratic gun bill introduced this session, which would give Colorado counties more authority to prohibit people from firing weapons on private property in certain unincorporated areas.

Seven House Democrats joined Republicans to vote against HB-1165, many of them from more rural or conservative parts of the state. Democratic Rep. Bob Marshall of Highlands Ranch said he doesn’t plan to vote for any Democratic bills to enact stricter gun laws.

This will be the first time the Colorado legislature has ever formally considered an assault weapons ban

In 2021, shortly after a gunman killed 10 people at a Boulder King Soopers, some lawmakers discussed introducing a ban on some types of firearms. However there wasn’t enough support to move forward with the legislation — even though Democrats controlled the legislature and the governor’s mansion.

House Republicans were quick to denounce the latest move and issue a call to action.