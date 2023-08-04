‘You’re sort of the experiment:’ Coloradans are starting to use the expanded ‘red flag’ law, with mixed results

Meanwhile, institutions such as hospitals and schools are still deciding whether to embrace the expanded version of the law. For example, Denver Public Schools is not training teachers about their new ability to file red flag petitions, despite the city of Denver’s overall embrace of the red flag law.

State Rep. Jennifer Bacon, a Democratic sponsor of the law, said the slow start for the expanded law was surprising, but she expected that to change as the state launches an educational campaign about the red flag process.

“I don't think I expected none or just one [person to file a petition], but I didn’t necessarily expect a deluge,” she said, adding that schools being out of session for the summer may slow educators’ use of the new law.

“I would say to give it more time,” Bacon said.

Previously, ‘red flag’ petitions could only be filed in Colorado by law enforcement or by people with close ties to the respondent.

This year, Democrats expanded the law — allowing professionals in the fields of mental health, medicine and education to initiate the process, too — in the hopes that those people could use the law to defuse potential violence.

Meanwhile, the expansion drew criticism from gun rights advocates, who worried it would give teachers and others too much power to limit people’s Second Amendment rights.

The very first case?

The state’s courts have already made adjustments under the new law, including by updating the paperwork that is filed by petitioners.

But there’s still confusion about the new law. In the case identified by CPR News, a licensed clinical social worker filed a petition because he said he was concerned about a Jefferson County man whom he had encountered while working with the Lakewood Police Department.

The social worker said the man was paranoid with “an untreated mental health disorder,” and that the man believes that “people are after him” and had told a Lakewood police agent that he owned several guns, including an AK-47 rifle and a handgun, although the petition did not detail any explicit threats the man had made.

“As a licensed clinical social worker, with my training and knowledge, these are concerning patterns of behavior which has a likelihood of someone harming another person or themselves,” the social worker wrote. The man and his employer declined to provide more detail when contacted by CPR News.

The social worker’s effort to persuade a judge to order the seizure of the man’s guns didn’t go far. The case was almost immediately dismissed by Judge Bradley Burback, who found the social worker didn’t have legal standing for the red flag request.

That’s because the social worker had not directly provided care for the man as a client. The social worker was serving as a co-responder with Lakewood police when he met the man. Co-responders are mental health and social service workers who accompany police, an increasingly popular approach that is meant to get people help instead of simply arresting them. But the judge found that meeting someone as a co-responder is different than providing care to them.