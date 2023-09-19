Southern Colorado property owners are starting to receive notices of illegal ponds. Here’s why hundreds of them may need to go

The state has completed a review of 540 ponds in the Arkansas River basin with a total surface area of 1,260 acres. It has resulted in around 500 property owners receiving a notification from the Colorado Division of Water Resources about the illegal status of their ponds.

That's only a fraction of the ponds the state will eventually evaluate.

Evaporation from the ponds reduces the amount of water in the river basin, which could affect downstream water users. Although the exact number isn’t clear yet, there could be as many as 10,000 or more ponds that don’t have a legal water source in the Arkansas River basin, which includes tributaries and creeks that flow into the main river.