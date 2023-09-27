The avian flu outbreak in Colorado appears to be over, for now

The final area under quarantine was a non-poultry backyard farm housing a mixed species group of 22 birds. The backyard was under a 180-day quarantine to prevent the further spread of the virus, which was lifted Tuesday.

“We are encouraged that we have reached the stage in this devastating outbreak that we have finally released the last premises from quarantine,” Dr. Baldwin said in a press release. “The efforts of our response partners and the poultry industry made this an incredibly successful response in Colorado. We believe increased biosecurity in commercial poultry operations and backyard flocks helped stem the transmission of the virus.”

Achieving HPAI-free status as designated by the World Organisation for Animal

Health allows exports and international trade for Colorado poultry products to resume.

The state of the outbreak across the United States appears to be promising as well. Federal agriculture officials haven’t reported a domestic avian flu detection since May. Still, agriculture officials are hesitant to declare a complete victory over the virus, noting wild birds, like geese and hawks, are still spreading avian flu at low levels.

“Additional surveillance in the coming weeks will inform what impacts we may see during the fall migration,” Dr. Baldwin said.

Commercial and backyard bird owners are encouraged to keep up with biosecurity measures, like protecting flocks from outdoor birds and providing clean water to flocks, as fall migration draws closer.

Avian flu cases among humans are extremely rare, and they usually occur only when people are heavily exposed to infected poultry, usually through handling sick birds or consuming infected meat. It’s treatable if contracted.