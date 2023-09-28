Colorado got the Space Command Headquarters. But Alabama isn’t done fighting for it

The fight for Space Command Headquarters is not over. That was the message from Alabama lawmakers at a House Armed Services committee hearing Thursday that looked at how the Biden administration made the decision to keep the Command in Colorado.

Committee Chair, Mike Rogers of Alabama, said he’d use Congress’ power of the purse to stop funds from going to build a permanent headquarters in Colorado Springs, in order to force the Pentagon to return to its previous plan of locating it in Huntsville.

Rogers also said he’d take a page from Colorado lawmakers and ask the Defense Department Inspector General to investigate the decision.

The hearing often felt like a lopsided fight. While Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall and Space Command Commander Gen. James Dickinson defended the decision to name Peterson Space Force Base as the permanent headquarters on operational grounds, all three Alabama lawmakers, two Republicans and one Democrat, worked to paint it as a political decision. They were aided by other Republicans on the committee who also asked about abortion policy or other social issues.