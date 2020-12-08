Lamborn Says Colorado Is Still The Best Home For Space Command As The Search For A Permanent HQ Continues

The Department of Defense could name a permanent Space Command headquarters as soon as next month, and the hope is that it will remain at Peterson Air Force Base near Colorado Springs.

In an interview with Colorado Matters, Rep. Doug Lamborn — who represents Colorado Springs — said the DOD would be making visits to the six locations on the final list throughout this month ahead of the final announcement. Peterson currently serves as the temporary HQ and will continue to do so for the next six years even if the final location is moved elsewhere.

“I think we have a better shot than anyone else out there” of securing the permanent headquarters," Lamborn said. “But we can’t let our guard down. We have to keep pushing hard.”

He said that he and the entire Colorado congressional delegation and other state officials have been working in the effort to secure Space Command headquarters.

The effect of permanency would be massive. Lamborn said there are currently 250 aerospace and defense companies in the Pikes Peak region, accounting for more than 100,000 employees and $7 billion of annual revenue.

“When you add it all together, that’s huge for Colorado,” he said. “Think of the money from that — that would go into income tax collections to go into our state education system for instance, or property taxes to support schools. That would be so huge.”