Use of force expert testimony: Aurora Police officers made several mistakes when forcibly detaining Elijah McClain

Defense attorneys for Roedema and Rosenblatt, as they have throughout the trial so far, sought to cast blame on others on the scene. That includes the supervising sergeants who didn’t correct or tell Rosenblatt and Roedema to do anything differently and other officers who didn’t intervene or act with urgency.

Defense attorneys also said that paramedics and firefighters were on the scene and apparently not rushing to help — a sign that no one realized or correctly diagnosed the physical distress McClain was experiencing at the time.

Also, attorneys for Roedema and Rosenblatt said the officers were reacting to McClain’s words at the start of the confrontation where he said, “I intend to take my power back.”

But Brown said those words didn’t constitute “violent” resistance, which would justify a carotid hold or a “take down,” which is when officers physically lay someone on the ground, as they did with McClain.

“When they walked him over to the wall, he didn't offer any violent resistance, didn't make any threats,” Brown said. “When he was contacted by the officers, he didn't turn to square up, he didn't drop his items, he didn't swing the bag that he had that had three iced teas in it. He didn't attempt to strike them with the cell phone or anything else. He just told them he wanted to go home and that he was walking home.”