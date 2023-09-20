Live Elijah McClain trial updates

What to know right now:

Today is the fourth day of jury selection and the court has suggested that opening statements could start as soon as mid-morning today.

There will be three trials for five defendants. The first concerns Jason Rosenblatt and Randy Roedema — both officers arrived moments after their colleague Aurora Police Department officer Nathan Woodyard made initial contact with McClain on a street in August 2019.

Jury selection began Friday, Sept. 15 , and the trial itself is expected to last about three weeks.

Jury selection began Friday, Sept. 15, and the trial itself is expected to last about three weeks.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

4 a.m.: The jury pool is down to 41 potential jurors.

The racial makeup of jurors became a sticking point on Tuesday at the Adams County Justice Center in Brighton and led to some tense moments in the courtroom.

Prosecutors said they believed the defense wanted to exclude a juror of color who had expressed sympathy for McClain. They issued a Batson challenge — an objection to a party's use of a peremptory strike to exclude a juror from the jury pool on the basis of race. The defense accused the prosecution of racism. That juror was eventually dismissed.

Questioning was similar to Monday’s and dealt with relationships with law enforcement officers, media influence and previous encounters with law enforcement.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

4 a.m.: On Monday, potential jurors answered questions about ties to law enforcement and what they know about the night Elijah McClain died.

As the jury pool is winnowed down to the 12 people and two alternates who will eventually serve in the trial of two police officers facing charges in the death of Elijah McClain, two lines of questioning have taken shape: what ties potential jurors have to law enforcement and whether they’ve seen media coverage of the case.

Monday, Sept. 18

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News The Adams County Justice Center in Brighton, Colorado, on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, where jury selection is underway for the trial of Jason Rosenblatt and Randy Roedema, who were among the Aurora Police officers to forcibly arrest Elijah McClain in 2019.

11:46 a.m.: 250 prospective jurors are being questioned for a seat in the first of three trials in the death of Elijah McClain.

Both defense and prosecutors are quizzing 250 potential jurors Monday in this first trial that is expected to start later this week. Two police officers face criminally negligent homicide, manslaughter and assault charges in McClain’s death.

McClain died in 2019 a few days after three officers forcibly arrested him and then he was given a large dose of ketamine by paramedics.

Friday, Sept. 15

4 a.m.: Jury selection for officers who were part of Elijah McClain’s arrest has begun

As jury selection has begun in the first trial in the death of an unarmed Black man in Aurora, the burden will be on state prosecutors to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that two Aurora police officers confronted a healthy, innocent 23-year-old man named Elijah McClain, and, in forcibly arresting him, were among those responsible for his death.

Three others involved in McClain’s arrest will face similar charges later but the state’s evidence will get its first test in this trial of Jason Rosenblatt and Randy Roedema — both officers arrived moments after their colleague Aurora Police Department officer Nathan Woodyard made initial contact with McClain on a street in August 2019.

