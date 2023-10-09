DOJ refers beating of Black veteran by Colorado Springs Police for criminal investigation

Gadson has also filed a lawsuit against the three police officers.

“One year later, (CSPD Chief Adrian) Vasquez still refuses to hold his officers accountable after they beat and bloodied an unarmed man over a license tag infraction,” said Gadson’s attorney, Harry Daniels, in a statement. “Today we are confident that the Department of Justice will begin to correct that injustice and do what he won’t.”

This investigation follows CSPD clearing the three officers of wrongdoing in August.

Gadson was unhoused at the time of the 2022 traffic stop and living in his vehicle. In the arrest affidavit, responding officers said Gadson was pulled over for not having license plates and driving 15 mph in a 45 mph zone. During their initial contact, the officers said Gadson was “thick-tongued and slurred in his speech.”

Bodycam footage released from the incident shows officers forcibly removing Gadson from the vehicle when he expresses reluctance to exit on his own. The ensuing altercation shows Officer Matthew Anderson leveling dozens of punches to Gadson’s head, side and abdomen. Multiple officers then worked to restrain Gadson facedown on the pavement and handcuff his hands behind his back.

Gadson received multiple injuries from the arrest, including eye injuries and a ruptured eardrum, his lawyers said. Gadson’s attorneys also said prosecutors dropped several charges originally brought concerning the incident, including a misdemeanor DUI charge and two felony charges of Second Degree Assault on a Police Officer.