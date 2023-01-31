The District Attorney in El Paso County has dropped all charges against Dalvin Gadson, a 29-year-old Black man who was allegedly beaten by Colorado Springs police officers during a traffic stop in October 2022.

Gadson's lawyer said he was hospitalized with a brain injury, a black eye and other injuries after police arrested him following a traffic stop for a license plate violation. The stop turned into a DUI arrest after officers said they smelled marijuana.

Police records say Gadson became aggressive and punched, scratched and hit the officers, resulting in charges of assault, resisting arrest and obstruction.

His lawyers dispute the claims, saying Gadson was confused as to why he was being arrested.

The court ordered him to pay a $15 fine for the original violation.

CSPD is still investigating the incident internally, according to a statement from the district attorney's office.

Gadson has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the three officers involved. He's being represented by national civil rights attorneys Harry Daniel, Bakari Sellers, Latrice Latin and Kevin Mehr.

This is the latest in a series of lawsuits against Colorado Springs police officers alleging excessive force.