Colorado Springs officers again cleared of wrongdoing in their use of force against a Black veteran last year

Gadson's lawyers deny that and say their client was confused as to why he was under arrest.

Despite the findings, two of the three officers named in Gadson's lawsuit are facing reprimands from CSPD for the incident.

Officer Christopher Hummel received a 10-hour suspension and is being removed from his position as a training officer for using demeaning language during the arrest. The report from CSPD also said Hummel said, "I slapped the ever-living f*** out of this dude," when discussing the arrest with other responders.

Both statements, and similar comments, were captured on Hummel's body-worn camera. The report calls his actions "demeaning and unacceptable."

"The comments also damage the trust between our community and all members of the Colorado Springs Police Department," the report said.

Officer Matthew Anderson is receiving a disciplinary report and 10 hours of training on the proper use of force. Camera footage from the arrest showed Anderson leveraging 13-14 consecutive punches to Gadson's face and head and a dozen continuous punches to his side and abdomen. Department policy says officers who use force should stop and see if what they're doing is working before reevaluating and giving verbal commands. According to the report, Anderson's continual punching did not meet that threshold.

A third officer, Colby J. Hickman, will not face any disciplinary action.