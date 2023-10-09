Closing arguments are expected Tuesday in the trial of Aurora Officers in Elijah McClain’s death

For the past three weeks, the state has brought experts to testify that the officers abused their power and used excessive force from the beginning and ignored McClain’s increasingly labored breathing over the 18 minutes they were detaining him.

Marc Brown, a use of force expert, who works at the National Law Enforcement Training Academy, said they escalated a situation that was unnecessary when they first put hands on McClain.

“When he was contacted by the officers, he didn’t turn to square up, he didn’t drop his items, he didn’t swing the bag that had three iced teas in it,” Brown said. “He didn’t attempt to strike them with the cell phone or anything else. He just told them he wanted to go home.”

An internationally known pulmonologist who examined McClain’s medical records and autopsy reports said McClain had a potentially lethal amount of fluid and vomit in his lungs and he could have died that way — even without the ketamine.

McClain vomited into a mask he was wearing after receiving a carotid hold and the doctor testified that he believed he aspirated that into his lungs.

McClain’s autopsy was performed by Dr. Stephen Cina, a forensic pathologist contracted by Adams County. He testified he wasn’t clear on exactly what killed McClain.

His first autopsy had both an undetermined cause and manner of death, but after getting information during a statewide grand jury investigation, he amended the cause of death to complications of ketamine after forcible restraint, which technically implicates everyone on the scene that night who had hands on McClain, including the paramedics who administered a large dose of ketamine for his 140-pound weight.

“Some forensic pathologists would consider this whole case an accident. I believe some forensic pathologists would consider the whole case a homicide,” Cina said. “I’m in between. The (police) restraint may have done something, but that’s not enough for me to make it a homicide.”