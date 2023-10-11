Vigils and rallies in support of Israelis and Palestinians in Colorado, and ways to help
In the days since Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack from Gaza on Israel, killing over a thousand people and taking many others hostage, conflict between the two groups has escalated.
Israel has since declared war on Hamas, launching a counter attack into Gaza, cutting electricity to the area and closing down borders.
At least 1,200 Israelis died in the initial attack Saturday, Oct. 7 and over 1,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed by Israeli forces in counter attacks.
The escalating conflict comes after decades of tension between Israelis and Palestinians over the territory — at times breaking out into violence. Most of the violence has taken place on the Palestinian sides of the border, according to data from the United Nations, which has tracked the deaths and injuries since 2008.
Many Coloradans with ties to Israel and the Gaza Strip have scrambled to get in touch with family members in the area over the past several days, with others bearing the weight of tremendous loss.
Local organizations have mobilized to hold vigils and rallies in the days since the conflict began, with more events planned over the coming days. CPR News is putting together a list of events and ways to help in this article and we will continue to update this story with new events and ways to help.
Have we missed an event or fundraiser? Email sarah.bures@cpr.org with the details.
Vigils, rallies and events
Wednesday, Oct. 11
Panel discussion on war in Israel and Gaza
University of Colorado’s Program in Jewish Studies, Center for Humanities & the Arts, Department of History and International Affairs Program are hosting a panel to provide analysis and explanation of the unfolding war between Hamas and Israel.
When: Wednesday, Oct. 11, 5 p.m.
Where: University of Colorado Boulder, University Memorial Center, Room 235
Coming Together: A Community Vigil for Israel
A number of organizations are coming together to "create a space to hold and process our multitude of emotions in a compassionate environment."
When: Wednesday, Oct. 11, 6 p.m.
Where: Congregation Har HaShem, 3950 Baseline Road, Boulder.
Thursday, Oct. 12
Unity Event for Israel
Chabad/Denver Jewish Center invites all to attend the unity and prayer rally, to come together in prayer and action in support of Israel and to engage in acts of Torah, prayer, and charity.
When: Thursday Oct. 12, at 7 p.m.
Where: Chabad Greenwood Village Campus, 6100 E Belleview Ave, Greenwood Village.
Friday, Oct. 13
Freedom for Palestine Protest
Colorado Palestine Coalition will be hosting a “peaceful protest for Palestinian Human Rights.”
When: Friday, Oct. 13 from 4 - 6:30 p.m.
Where: Mulberry and College, Fort Collins.
Community Service of Solidarity for the State of Israel at B'nai Vail Congregation
"Local ministers will speak and lead prayers, and Cantor Michelle will lead us in prayerful songs of solidarity for the State of Israel. The Sabbath is to be a time of peace for all faiths."
When: Friday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m.
Where: B’nai Vail Congregation, 19 Vail Road, Vail.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Temple of Tranquility
The Temple of Tranquility is a public art installation that was “created as a community driven response to the collective traumas and grief experienced throughout our community over the past several years.” It is a non-denominal space.
When: Oct. 14 through Nov. 4.
Where: Harlow Platts Community Park – 1360 Gillaspie Dr, Boulder.
Sunday, Oct. 15
Israeli American Council rally
Israeli American Council is holding a rally to "Stand with the murdered, kidnapped, and wounded."
When: Sunday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m.
Where: JEWISHColorado parking lot, 300 S Dahlia St Ste 300, Denver.
JEWISHColorado is collecting donations for an emergency fund that will “support efforts on the ground in Israel, aiding victims of terror, addressing trauma issues, and assisting with emergency medical and infrastructure needs.”
Palestine Children’s Relief Fund collects donations for children, providing “medical care, mental health support and essential supplies.”
