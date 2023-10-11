Vigils and rallies in support of Israelis and Palestinians in Colorado, and ways to help

In the days since Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack from Gaza on Israel, killing over a thousand people and taking many others hostage, conflict between the two groups has escalated.

Israel has since declared war on Hamas, launching a counter attack into Gaza, cutting electricity to the area and closing down borders.

At least 1,200 Israelis died in the initial attack Saturday, Oct. 7 and over 1,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed by Israeli forces in counter attacks.

The escalating conflict comes after decades of tension between Israelis and Palestinians over the territory — at times breaking out into violence. Most of the violence has taken place on the Palestinian sides of the border, according to data from the United Nations, which has tracked the deaths and injuries since 2008.

Many Coloradans with ties to Israel and the Gaza Strip have scrambled to get in touch with family members in the area over the past several days, with others bearing the weight of tremendous loss.

Local organizations have mobilized to hold vigils and rallies in the days since the conflict began, with more events planned over the coming days. CPR News is putting together a list of events and ways to help in this article and we will continue to update this story with new events and ways to help.