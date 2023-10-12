‘Today’s verdict was a difficult one:’ State lawmakers who’ve worked on police reform react to McClain verdict

They are two of the three officers involved in stopping McClain, a Black unarmed 23-year-old massage therapist in August of 2019. McClain was taken off of life support days after being held in a carotid hold and administered a massive dose of ketamine. Jury selection is starting in the trial of the third officer, Nathan Woodyard.

The official cause of McClain’s death is “complications from ketamine after forcible restraint.” In its prosecution, the state argued that if the police officers had followed their proper procedures and training McClain wouldn’t have lost his life.

Herod said Thursday’s verdict was a difficult one for many.

“But I'm particularly holding in my heart Sheneen McClain, Elijah McClain's mother, who was clearly not pleased with the outcome. But what I will say is that this trial — the first of many, really — does highlight the fact that Elijah McClain was innocent. Elijah McClain was not even under suspicion of committing any crime. Elijah McClain did not deserve to die,” said Herod.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite State Rep. Leslie Herod of Denver, with her fist in the air, joined by Colorado Senate President Leroy Garcia of Pueblo, in blue mask, announces proposed police accountability legislation to protesters on the steps of the State Capitol Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

In 2020, Herod sponsored a sweeping policing reform bill inspired in part by McClain’s killing. The law cleared the legislature with bipartisan support, moving swiftly at a time when Black Lives Matter protests were occurring daily on the steps of the state capitol, just outside lawmakers’ windows.

Despite the outcome, Herod sees the trial itself as a step forward and said it was Sheneen McClain’s bravery and public pressure that pushed authorities to act, noting prosecutors originally found the officers had committed no wrongdoing.

“It wasn't until we introduced the bill and until Sheneen McClain was able to tell her story that we're able to have this trial today and that the Attorney General even picked up the case,” Herod said.

Under the 2020 law, Colorado banned the use of carotid chokeholds of the type used on McClain, as well as increased the threshold for when law enforcement is permitted to use deadly force against a suspect. Officers now have to show they had reason to believe the suspect was an immediate danger to them or the public. The state also updated the law on qualified immunity to allow people to sue officers in state court if they act in bad faith.