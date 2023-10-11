One Aurora officer found guilty by jury on lesser charges in death of Elijah McClain

When the verdicts were read, Roedema’s head fell and his family had audible emotional reactions from the front row. One of his lawyers put their arms around him. Rosenblatt put his head down on the table when he was acquitted, and he appeared to pray. One of his lawyers, Harvey Steinberg, slapped the table in happiness and wept.

Then, Rosenblatt was free to go and walk out with his family. A tear streamed from his eye and he was flanked by his lawyers. Roedema had to stay behind and hear about his continuing bond conditions and his sentencing hearing. His family stayed with him, wiping tears from their eyes.

Wednesday’s verdict marks the end of the first chapter of a wrenching four-year-old case, which had been closed by authorities and then brought back alive through new evidence and the national racial justice movement.

Attorney General Phil Weiser, who received this case in 2020 through an executive order from Gov. Jared Polis, said outside the courthouse that he appreciated the jury’s service.

“I recognize that some people may not agree with the verdict, but we all must respect the jury system, which is a pillar of our democratic republic,” he said. “The people who served on the jury are our neighbors, regular Coloradans who interrupted their lives for weeks to hear the evidence in the case, to deliberate, and to deliver justice.”

There has been some measure of accountability for McClain’s death by the city of Aurora, which agreed two years ago to pay his family and their attorneys $15 million. It remains among the largest civil settlement agreements ever in Colorado for police violence.

A second trial for Nathan Woodyard, another officer who was also on the scene that night, is scheduled to get underway on Friday. The paramedics who injected McClain with ketamine are scheduled to go on trial as co-defendants later this year.

What police are trained to do and what happened

In their final arguments given to 12 jurors and two alternates earlier this week, prosecutors focused their case against the two officers on negligence and training, ultimately proving to the jury that, as they forcibly detained him they also ignored crucial signs of McClain slowly dying.

State prosecutors Duane Lyons and Jason Slothouber told jurors that then-officers Roedema and Rosenblatt were properly trained and had pages of policies and procedures that, if followed, would have saved McClain’s life.

A pulmonologist testified that from the sounds McClain was making into the body cameras — labored breathing and shortening sentences to almost catatonic — that he was aspirating a potentially lethal amount of vomit into his lungs.

“If they would have frozen time, he may have died or he may not have,” said Dr. David Beuther, an internationally known lung expert from National Jewish Health. “If they would have frozen time, he may have died or he may not have. In the hospital, we’ve had both outcomes in cases like this.”

On Aug. 24, 2019, Woodyard, Roedema and Rosenblatt stopped McClain after a 911 operator received a call about a suspicious person walking down East Colfax Avenue. McClain was wearing a mask in August, because his family said he was often cold, and was walking home from a convenience store with a bag of iced teas.