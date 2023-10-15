I-25 closed after train derailment north of Pueblo

Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler said it isn’t clear whether the train derailed due to the bridge collapse, or if the bridge collapse was caused by the derailment. The spokesperson also said the semi-truck driver is believed to be alive, and crews are working to extract the driver.

A National Transportation Safety Board spokesperson told CPR News that they are “aware and monitoring the situation.” The agency has not launched an investigation at this time.

It is unclear when I-25 will reopen. Cutler said BNSF is sending heavy equipment to aid with the cleanup, but it isn’t expected to arrive until late Sunday evening.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area. Law enforcement officials have detoured southbound motorists to exit 135 to Highway 115, then back to I-25. Northbound travelers are being routed to Highway 50 to Highway 115, and then back to I-25.

This is the second coal train derailment in as many months in Colorado. Last month, a Union Pacific train carrying coal derailed in Bennett, just north of Interstate 70.