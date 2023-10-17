A broken rail likely caused coal train derailment prior to bridge collapse near Pueblo

The federal agency will issue its preliminary report within 30 days. The release of a final report can take one to two years.



Five locomotives pulled the 124 car train. It remains unclear whether BNSF or the state owns the bridge that collapsed, and who held the responsibility to maintain it.

Federal investigators are expected to allow railroad crews to finish clearing the wrecked train cars and spilled coal soon. Then engineers from the Colorado Department of Transportation will evaluate what repairs are needed to reopen the interstate.

Traffic is being detoured between Pueblo and Colorado Springs. The primary route recommended by CDOT is via Highways 50 and 115 through Penrose, although oversize loads more than 11 feet wide need to take alternative routes.

Traffic local to Pueblo can take Overton Road and Jerry Murphy Road.



Editor's note: This post has been updated.