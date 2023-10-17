A broken rail likely caused coal train derailment prior to bridge collapse near Pueblo
A broken rail likely caused 30 Burlington North Santa Fe Railway train cars to derail, and that preceded the collapse of a bridge over Interstate 25, just north of Pueblo. That’s according to a preliminary statement from the National Transportation Safety Board, the federal agency charged with determining what happened and why.
A semi-truck was crushed in the accident, killing the driver. The Pueblo County Coroner's office has identified him as Lafollette Henderson, 60, of Compton, CA. No injuries were reported for the train crew.
The investigators are working to determine the cause of the broken rail and why warning systems designed to alert the crew to the track condition failed. They’ll examine “the adequacy of track inspections, oversight of track maintenance, the bridge's structure and maintenance, and any issues with rail equipment,” according to an earlier statement from NTSB
The federal agency will issue its preliminary report within 30 days. The release of a final report can take one to two years.
Five locomotives pulled the 124 car train. It remains unclear whether BNSF or the state owns the bridge that collapsed, and who held the responsibility to maintain it.
Federal investigators are expected to allow railroad crews to finish clearing the wrecked train cars and spilled coal soon. Then engineers from the Colorado Department of Transportation will evaluate what repairs are needed to reopen the interstate.
Traffic is being detoured between Pueblo and Colorado Springs. The primary route recommended by CDOT is via Highways 50 and 115 through Penrose, although oversize loads more than 11 feet wide need to take alternative routes.
Traffic local to Pueblo can take Overton Road and Jerry Murphy Road.
Editor's note: This post has been updated.
