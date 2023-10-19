House GOP shoots down idea to temporarily move legislation, Jordan says he still intends to ‘win this race’

In an effort to break the stalemate in the House Republican conference, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan backed the idea of empowering acting speaker Patrick McHenry for a limited amount of time. But that proposal was shot down after a tense, hours-long meeting of the conference.

The resolution would have allowed McHenry to move legislation on the floor for a limited time, lifting the paralysis that has afflicted the chamber since Kevin McCarthy was ousted on October 3. It could also buy time for Jordan to win over detractors.

“The U.S. House of Representatives is paralyzed without having a fully empowered Speaker,” said Rep. Doug Lamborn in a statement. He voted for Jordan but added “to keep things moving forward, we should also give Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry the power and authority to fully operate as Speaker and pass a necessary Israel aid package.”

On Thursday, some of Colorado’s Democratic members indicated an openness to the idea. However the idea went over like a lead balloon with many in the far right of the caucus.

Rep. Lauren Boebert wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, Thursday, “I will not sit back and watch a complete betrayal of the GOP base with this ‘plan’ that’s being discussed.”

Indiana Rep. Jim Banks was even more blunt in his description of the idea, calling it “the biggest F-U to Republican voters.” The chair of the House Freedom Caucus Scott Perry said, “it sets a bad precedent.”

Majority Leader Steve Scalise and GOP Whip Tom Emmer also came out against the plan.

It means any such resolution would have to pass with the help of Democrats, something Republicans are loath to pursue at this time.

Jordan left the meeting saying that resolution would not come to the floor now, rather he would meet with the holdouts who have denied him the speakership and that he plans to continue his campaign for the gavel, go to the floor, get the votes and “win this race.”

But he continues to face a very steep climb; 22 of his Republican colleagues didn’t vote for him, based on the last Speaker vote, and any candidate can only afford to lose four votes.

Members who voted against Jordan have reported receiving threats stemming from a pressure campaign and some hardball tactics led by Jordan supporters and right-wing media.

Iowa Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks told CNN she received “credible death threats and a barrage of threatening calls,’ while the wife of Rep. Don Bacon received threatening anonymous texts because they did not vote for Jordan.

Colorado Rep. Ken Buck’s office said they had received “passionate calls on all opinions regarding this subject,” and that any threatening calls are always reported to the proper authorities, per office policy. “Congressman Buck always enjoys hearing from his constituents about their view and their opinions,” a spokesperson said.

Wednesday night, Jordan condemned the threats, urging anyone making them to stop. “We condemn all threats against our colleagues and it is imperative that we come together.”

Arkansas Rep. Steve Womack said threats would not work with the group and that “they didn’t read the room very well.”