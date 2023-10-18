Colorado lawmakers hold their positions in second round of Speaker voting

This is a developing story and will be updated

The House of Representatives remains without a Speaker.

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan’s second attempt to claim the House speakership fell short Wednesday when less than 217 Republicans said his name for speaker. In the end 199 Republicans supported him, while 22 voted for someone else.

Colorado Republican Rep. Ken Buck again voted for GOP Whip Tom Emmer, while Reps. Lauren Boebert and Doug Lamborn voted for Jordan. All of Colorado’s Democratic House members remain united behind Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

While Jordan was able to flip two of the hold outs from Wednesday, the others stood firm and, were joined by four more. It was less than Jordan allies had feared going into the vote.

Earlier Jordan indicated he’d push on, but left the chamber with former Speaker Kevin McCarthy before the vote total was read out.

Prior to the vote, at least one Republican lawmaker indicated it might be time to empower Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry so he could move legislation on the floor, lifting the paralysis that has inflicted the chamber since former Speaker Kevin McCarthy was removed.