Colorado snow: The I-25 corridor’s first snow of the season may come during the Halloween weekend

The weather over Halloween weekend might leave more folks saying “brr” than “boo” this year.
After a relatively warm and snow-less October, temperatures are expected to drop below freezing starting Friday, potentially bringing the first snow of the season to the I-25 corridor. Highs along the Front Range are expected to be in the mid-to-high-30s Saturday and Sunday.
“Right now, it looks like [conditions are] going to produce a lot of snow for the mountains, but we're not necessarily sure on exact amounts for the I-25 corridor,” National Weather Service meteorologist Ayesha Wilkinson said.
The highest chance for snow will be early Sunday morning, but Wilkinson said some models show snow arriving for the urban corridor on Saturday night — just in time for Halloween festivities.
Wilkinson said temperatures after sunset could reach dangerous lows, and people going out to Halloween events should wear extra layers.
“Friday's highs are in the mid-50s, and then, Saturday's highs are in the mid-30s, so it's quite a big temperature swing,” she said. “Just make sure that people dress warm for those cold temperatures.”
Forecasts for higher elevation areas are more consistent. The NWS expects between six to 10 inches of snow to hit places above 10,000 feet. Drivers traveling along I-70 should prepare for hazardous traveling conditions starting Saturday.
Temperatures on the Western Slope will also cool down over the weekend, but snow is not expected in the region.
Conditions will begin to heat up again after the weekend, but the warm temperatures from earlier this week likely won’t return.
