Colorado snow: The I-25 corridor’s first snow of the season may come during the Halloween weekend

The weather over Halloween weekend might leave more folks saying “brr” than “boo” this year.

After a relatively warm and snow-less October, temperatures are expected to drop below freezing starting Friday, potentially bringing the first snow of the season to the I-25 corridor. Highs along the Front Range are expected to be in the mid-to-high-30s Saturday and Sunday.

“Right now, it looks like [conditions are] going to produce a lot of snow for the mountains, but we're not necessarily sure on exact amounts for the I-25 corridor,” National Weather Service meteorologist Ayesha Wilkinson said.