Your guide to ghostly activities and fall festivals across Colorado

Fort Collins

Halloween Organ Extravaganza

Oct. 31 | 6 p.m., 8 p.m., 10 p.m.

Delight in this annual concert, featuring CSU faculty organist Joel Bacon. The concert will include classic and contemporary music, including the famous Toccata and Fugue in D minor by Johann Sebastian Bach. It’s a perfect way to immerse yourself in the scariness of the season.

$14 for adults / $12 for seniors / $4 for youth / Free for CSU students

More here.

Halloween-Themed Candlelit Tours of the Avery House

Oct. 28 | 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m.

Discover the history of Halloween at the Avery House. Learn about fall traditions – like where bobbing for apples comes from – and partake in the candlelit wonder of this special evening tour. Cider and pie are included (gluten-free options available).

$20 per person, proceeds benefit the Poudre Landmarks Foundation

More here.

Kevin J. Beaty Pumpkins grow in an expansive plot at the Dahlia Campus for Health - Mental Health Center of Denver in Northeast Park Hill. (Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite) denver; colorado; denverite; kevinjbeaty; garden; farm; agriculture; northeast park hill;

Fort Lupton

Pumpkin Fest & Haunted Hay Ride

Oct. 14 | 3 to 8 p.m.

Rally the family for an evening of fall festivities! Little ones can indulge in Treat Alley and ride the Kiddie Train, families can take portraits in a Rustic Barn on a vintage wagon, guests can enjoy a Quetzalcoatl Aztec Dance Fusion Show, and groups can take haunted hayrides through the grounds.

$5 per person / Children under 3 free / $20 for portraits



More here.

Frisco

Coroner's Ball: Famous Phantoms

Oct. 13 | 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Celebrate Halloween in style and support a good cause. Come dressed to impress as your favorite celebrity or famous figure - dead or alive! The evening will feature glamorous ghouls, ghastly dancing, and music by Horizon Line and Leadville Cherokee. There will also be a silent auction, costume contest, raffle, and other amazing prizes.

$25 per person, all proceeds go to Summit County Coroner's Office Survivor Support Services

18+

More here.

Georgetown

Georgetown Ghost Tours

Every Friday-Sunday in October | 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Learn about this 19th Century town through its haunted legends. On the tour, you will hear tales of some of Georgetown’s most infamous residents, including Mrs. Jane Fish, accused of murdering her husband, Mr. Edward Bainbridge, who shot a man and was lynched by vigilantes, and others who are said to haunt these historic streets.

$18 - $28 per person

More here.

Golden

Harvest Haunt Express

Oct. 21-22 | 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Roll on over to the Colorado Railroad Museum’s annual Halloween event, where you and your family can explore the Olde Railroaders Silly Graveyard, the “not-so-scary” Haunted Railcars, a hay bale maze, and live entertainment. Guests are encouraged to come in costume for trick-or-treating!

A steam locomotive will pull trains for this event and the museum’s mascot, Spike the Railroad Dog, will be present! Capacity is limited, so advance ticket purchase is recommended.

Admission $10 adults / $5 children / $8 seniors

Train ride pricing $4 adults and seniors / $2 children

More here.

Grand Junction

Howls, Haunts and Hisses Halloween Extravaganza

Oct. 14 |2-4 p.m.

Dress your pets and parade them on over to the Howls, Haunts and Hisses Halloween Extravaganza! This pet-friendly block party is complete with food, music, a costume contest, vendors, a foam party, and more.

Free

All ages

More here.

Greeley

Be the Difference: Partners Halloween Carnival

Oct. 13 | 6 - 9 p.m.

Get scary and celebrate with a grownup Halloween carnival! This event, featuring unlimited carnival games, drinks, snacks, prizes, and plenty of childhood nostalgia, serves to benefit Partners – a youth and family services organization in Weld County. Come dressed to impress and compete to win the $150 costume contest prize! Individuals, couples, and groups are eligible to win.

$30 per person / $50 for two / $100 for five

21+

More here.

Gunnison

Annual Trick-or-Treat in the Gunnison Business District

Oct. 31 |3:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Get your costumes and head on over to Main Street for a safe and family-friendly trick-or-treating event. Main Street closed from Highway 50 (Tomichi Ave) north to Ohio Street and local businesses will be handing out candy.

Free

All ages

More here.

Dia de los Muertos at the People's Building in Aurora, Nov. 1, 2018. (Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite)

Lakewood

Dia de los Muertos Colfax Art Crawl

Celebrate Día de los Muertos with an Art Crawl through Colfax Avenue’s 40 West Arts District. Immerse yourself in exhibitions, examine oferendas, or altars, and delight in performances by Aztec dancers. There will also be food trucks, craft stations, and face painting.

Free

All ages

More here.

Littleton

Pumpkin Festival

Oct. 6 - 8 | 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Get your fall on with a day full of activities at Chatfield Farms! Explore the pumpkin patch and the corn maze, take a hayride, play games at the carnival, send the little ones to play on the children’s obstacle course, get your face painted, shop at local craft and artisan booths, eat and drink your fall favorites, and so much more!

$16 Adults / $12 Children / $14 Seniors / Free for children 2 and younger

Discounts available for members, military, and students

More here.

Lone Tree

Fall Festival at Schweiger Ranch

Oct. 8 | 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Celebrate fall at Schweiger Ranch with pumpkin patches, horse carriage rides, marshmallow roasting, and more! This working ranch transports visitors back in time through guided tours of its historic grounds.

Free

More here.

Longmont

Noche de Museo: Celebrating Day of the Dead

Nov. 2 | 7 p.m.

This community celebration highlights centuries of Mexican tradition, featuring music and dance performances by Grupo Huitzilopochtli Danza Azteca, Las Dahlias, and Los Mocochetes.

$18 per person / $15 for students and seniors

More here.

Catrina Ball

Oct. 28 | 7 p.m.

Honor your loved ones with an evening of celebration. Come dressed as a Catrina or Catrin – or get your face painted at the event – and be prepared to dance the night away to performances by Nahucalli Mexican Folkloric Dance Troupe, the SVVSD Combined Mariachi Band, and a DJ to close out the night. There will also be a Catrina Paintings and Calacas Mask Auction.

$15 in advance / $20 day-of

More here.

Jay and Linda Zamora pose for a portrait during a Dia de los Muertos parade on First Friday. La Alma Lincoln Park, Nov. 2, 2018. (Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite)

Nathrop

Trick or Treat Treasure Hunt

Oct. 20-22 | Hour-long slots available from 4-7 p.m. on Friday and 2-7 p.m. over the weekend.

Take trick-or-treating to the next level with an adventure at Silver Cliff Ranch. Treasure map in hand, families will set off to find candy treasure across the grounds.

$10 per competitor, free for supervising adults

Proceeds from this event support partner groups helping underserved youth.

More here.

Pueblo

Fright Night at the Riverwalk

Oct. 28 | 4-8 p.m.

Come down to the Riverwalk for a fun and family-friendly extravaganza, complete with trick-or-treating and a costume contest. See event website for details on costume contest rules and registration.

Free

More here.

Salida

2023 Salida Freakshow

Oct. 27-28 | 8 p.m.

Get ready for a wild time at the Salida Freakshow! This talent show and burlesque showcase will be a wild time.

$25 per person / $40 VIP

21+

More here.

Steamboat

Monster Mash

Oct. 27 | 6:30 - 10 p.m.

Dance the night away at this Halloween fundraiser and ball! Admission includes a trick-or-treat hallway, prizes, a costume contest, a “dark dining hall and wicked wine and beer tower,” and music by live band, Constant Change.

$100 per person / $125 at the door

All proceeds go to fighting poverty through United Way of the Yampa Valley

18+

More here.

Foundry Halloween 5k

Oct. 28 | 9 a.m.

Gather your team and enter the Foundry Halloween 5k. Competitors – including their furry friends – can run or walk the course. Halloween costumes are highly encouraged! At the end of the race, there will be treats and activities for the entire family.

$30 per adult / $35 on race day / $15 for children under 18 / $20 on race day

All proceeds support Foundry Steamboat Springs, a trauma-integrated and family care recovery treatment center.

More here.

Vail

A Rocky Mtn Halloween II

Oct. 26-28 | 7:30 p.m.

J﻿oin the Vail Valley Theatre Company for an evening of rock and pop Halloween classics. This interactive show promises to be a night to remember. A﻿ll tickets come with a free drink ticket.

$45 per person

More here.

Westcliffe

Beckwith Halloween Festival

Oct. 28 | 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gather your family and celebrate Halloween at Beckwith Ranch. The day will feature pumpkin carving, costume contests, music, vendors, and other family-friendly activities.

Free



More here.