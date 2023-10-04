Your guide to ghostly activities and fall festivals across Colorado
The days are still warm but the sun is setting earlier and a chill is creeping into the evening air. The leaves have started to turn, the pumpkins are ripening, and the local stores are stocking up on candy.
Perhaps the neighbors have a 12-foot skeleton in their yard— or, perhaps, you are the neighbor supplying the scares.
All that goes to say, fall is here in Colorado! Enjoy this beautiful season with activities across the state, including scary shopping, guided ghost tours, Dia de los Muertos celebrations, harvest festivals, and more.
Did we miss something? Email reporter Lauren Antonoff Hart at lantonoffhart@cpr.org with tips.
Arvada
Trick or Treat Street
Oct. 27 | 5-7 p.m.
Delight in the magic of Halloween! This family-friendly event promises an evening of candy and community in Olde Town.
Free
Aspen
Ashcroft Ghost Town
Always open
Roam this former silver mining town on a self-guided tour, featuring the restored remains of several historical – and allegedly haunted – buildings, including a saloon, post office, and hotel. Interpretive signage tell the stories of this boom town that once rivaled Aspen.
$5 adult / Free for active military and children 18 and under (must be accompanied by an adult)
Walk with the Dead Cemetary Ghost Tour
Saturdays through Oct. 28 | 4 p.m.
Uncover tales at Aspen’s oldest burial ground, the Ute Cemetery, on this entertaining and educational tour. These burial grounds are home to about 175 graves, including Civil War veterans, prospectors, and other early Pitkin County settlers.
$35 adult / $30 children / $450 private tour (1-10 guests)
Aurora
Dancing in the Dark: A Haunted House Experience
Oct. 27-29 | Tours depart every 15 minutes between 7 and 9 p.m.
Immerse yourself in a haunted house, filled with dancing apparitions and creepy characters. This performance asks participants to observe, experience, and react – but don’t worry, you won't be asked to perform.
$16 per person
Día de los Muertos Concurso de Catrinas
October 28 | 2 p.m.
¡Compite en un concurso de disfraces del Día de Muertos! Los participantes serán juzgados por la originalidad de la vestimenta y el maquillaje, así como por su adherencia a las tradiciones mexicanas. Los jueces elegirán a los ganadores y otorgarán un premio en efectivo.
This is a Spanish-language event.
Central City
14th Annual Central City Creepy Crawl
Oct. 20, 21, 27, 28 | Tours depart every 30 minutes from 7 to 9 p.m.
Join the Gilpin Historical Society for a tour of one of Colorado’s most haunted destinations. Stroll between the city’s historic landmarks while learning about Central City’s past – and brace yourself for terrifying reenactments of murders, ghostly encounters, and other creepy happenings along the way.
$15 per person
Boulder
Ghost Tour
Oct. 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28, 30, 31 | 6 p.m.
Explore Boulder's haunted past on a delightfully scary walking tour of the historic Pearl Street Mall. This area used to be a passageway for wagons and stagecoaches bringing supplies to miners in the foothills. Unfortunately, those were dangerous times that led to many untimely deaths. Learn of the murder and mayhem that shapes Pearl Streer’s past and brace yourself for a good scare.
$20 per person
Breckenridge
Ghostly Tales Tour
Monday - Saturday | 7 p.m.
Explore the darker side of Breckenridge’s Wild West history. This walking tour features chilling tales of local ghosts and the places that they haunt. Ghost hunting equipment is provided.
$28 for adults / $17 for children / Ages 5+
Cañon City
Paranormal Investigation at the Museum of Colorado Prisons
Oct. 13-14 | 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.
The Museum of Colorado Prisons invites experienced ghost hunters to explore 140 years of history during an overnight at the museum. Investigators are welcome to bring their own gear for measuring and documenting paranormal activity.
$95 per person
Castle Rock
Fall Festival featuring Creepy Crawlies Around the Rock
Oct. 22 | 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Enjoy local foods and crafts, plus family-friendly activities such as as outdoor games, pumpkin decorating, and a photo booth. And make sure you pay a visit to the educational, Halloween-themed animal booth run by Nature’s Educators. They will have some of Castle Rock’s creepiest creatures such as snakes, toads and other invertebrates on display.
Free, but donations to Douglas Land Conservancy are suggested
Ghost Town Hoedown
Oct. 21 | 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Head 'em up and move 'em on down to the Douglas County Fairgrounds for an evening of music, trunk-or-treating, games, a fun house, silent auction, and a taco and nacho bar.
Adults $35 / Children 5-17 $15 / Children 0-4 $1 / Prices increase by $5 at the door
Proceeds benefit the Douglas County Fair & Rodeo and scholarships for Douglas County Youth
Colorado Springs
Trick or Treat event at Colorado Springs Flea Market
Oct. 21 | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Trick-or-treat your way through the stalls at the Colorado Springs Flea Market!
Free
Crested Butte
Fright Night Readers Theatre: Frankenstein and Spawn of the Subhuman
Oct. 26 - 28 | 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 | 2:30 p.m.
Immerse yourself in a world of horror as a talented cast of actors bring this horrifying double feature to life! You will be captivated by Mary Shelley's classic, Frankenstein, plus the bone-chilling story of Spawn of the Subhuman. There will be planes, gorillas, opera singing, and a fair share of frights.
$10 - $25 per person
Denver
Cheesman Park Ghost Tour
Oct. 1 - Nov. 5 | 7 p.m.
Brave one of the city’s most haunted destinations – Cheesman Park. Learn about the park’s history as the city’s original graveyard and find out about the unfortunate events and paranormal activity that are said to have haunted this land for decades.
$28 per person
Oddities & Curiosities Expo
Oct. 7 | 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Peruse a massive showcase of all things weird! Shoppers will find items such as taxidermy, preserved specimens, original artwork, antiques, clothing, jewelry, bones, collectibles, and oddities galore.
$12 in advance / $15 day-of / Children12 and under free
6th Annual Broadway Halloween Parade
Oct. 21 | 6 - 8 p.m.
Bring the whole family to this Halloween spectacular, complete with creepy floats, bands, marchers, magicians, and more! You can dress up (or not) and stand on the sidelines, or you can take an active role by registering a float and entering the parade. If you’re feeling especially generous, you can even make a donation, become a sponsor, or volunteer as a parade marshal.
Free
Pumpkin Harvest Festival
Oct. 14-15 | 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Assemble the family for a day of fun at Four Mile Historic Park. Pick the perfect pumpkin, build your own scarecrow, participate in a Western-themed scavenger hunt, explore over 40 vendors, enjoy live performances, dine on seasonal favorites like apple cider donuts, and so much more.
VIP $35 / Adults $22 / Children $16 / Children under 3 free / Discounts available for members / Prices increase $2-5 on Oct. 13
Durango
Children’s Halloween Trick-or-Treat & Carnival
Oct. 31 | 4 - 6 p.m.
Dress the little ones up and head on down to this fun and safe trick-or-treat event! Over 75 merchants will hand out candy, plus other treats and prizes, for costumed children 10 and under. Children's Halloween will also include a Trunk-or-Treat and carnival at TBK Bank with games, presented by the Boys and Girls Club of La Plata County. Games are free for children 14 and under.
Free
Children under 15
Elizabeth
Witches Halloween Tea Party
Oct. 7 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Be bewitched by this outdoor vintage and makers market. Activities include eating, drinking, shopping, and costume contests for children and adults alike.
Free
Third Bridge
Always open
Venture out to one of the most haunted streets in Colorado – rural County Line Road. Here, you’ll find Third Bridge, which is said to be haunted by the ghosts of tragic events past. From spirits of the infamous Sand Creek Massacre to those of car crash victims, Third Bridge hosts its fair share of horror. Visitors have claimed to hear haunted drums and glimpse ghost riders in the area.
Free
Estes Park
Stanley Hotel Spirited Night Tour
Multiple tours every night | 4:40 - 9:40 p.m.
Brace yourself for a frightening tour, led by a knowledgeable storyteller, that will lead you through hotel grounds and illuminate various haunted locations. If you’re lucky, you may catch a glimpse of something in the night.
$30 per person
Children 8+
13: A Seance at the Stanley
Most nights | 7 p.m., 9 p.m., 11 p.m.
Connect with hotel spirits through this immersive Victorian age séance. As you communicate across the divide, you might just learn what lingers in the shadows. Beware – anything can happen!
$100
Adults 18+
Fort Collins
Halloween Organ Extravaganza
Oct. 31 | 6 p.m., 8 p.m., 10 p.m.
Delight in this annual concert, featuring CSU faculty organist Joel Bacon. The concert will include classic and contemporary music, including the famous Toccata and Fugue in D minor by Johann Sebastian Bach. It’s a perfect way to immerse yourself in the scariness of the season.
$14 for adults / $12 for seniors / $4 for youth / Free for CSU students
Halloween-Themed Candlelit Tours of the Avery House
Oct. 28 | 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m.
Discover the history of Halloween at the Avery House. Learn about fall traditions – like where bobbing for apples comes from – and partake in the candlelit wonder of this special evening tour. Cider and pie are included (gluten-free options available).
$20 per person, proceeds benefit the Poudre Landmarks Foundation
Fort Lupton
Pumpkin Fest & Haunted Hay Ride
Oct. 14 | 3 to 8 p.m.
Rally the family for an evening of fall festivities! Little ones can indulge in Treat Alley and ride the Kiddie Train, families can take portraits in a Rustic Barn on a vintage wagon, guests can enjoy a Quetzalcoatl Aztec Dance Fusion Show, and groups can take haunted hayrides through the grounds.
$5 per person / Children under 3 free / $20 for portraits
Frisco
Coroner's Ball: Famous Phantoms
Oct. 13 | 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Celebrate Halloween in style and support a good cause. Come dressed to impress as your favorite celebrity or famous figure - dead or alive! The evening will feature glamorous ghouls, ghastly dancing, and music by Horizon Line and Leadville Cherokee. There will also be a silent auction, costume contest, raffle, and other amazing prizes.
$25 per person, all proceeds go to Summit County Coroner's Office Survivor Support Services
18+
Georgetown
Georgetown Ghost Tours
Every Friday-Sunday in October | 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Learn about this 19th Century town through its haunted legends. On the tour, you will hear tales of some of Georgetown’s most infamous residents, including Mrs. Jane Fish, accused of murdering her husband, Mr. Edward Bainbridge, who shot a man and was lynched by vigilantes, and others who are said to haunt these historic streets.
$18 - $28 per person
Golden
Harvest Haunt Express
Oct. 21-22 | 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Roll on over to the Colorado Railroad Museum’s annual Halloween event, where you and your family can explore the Olde Railroaders Silly Graveyard, the “not-so-scary” Haunted Railcars, a hay bale maze, and live entertainment. Guests are encouraged to come in costume for trick-or-treating!
A steam locomotive will pull trains for this event and the museum’s mascot, Spike the Railroad Dog, will be present! Capacity is limited, so advance ticket purchase is recommended.
Admission $10 adults / $5 children / $8 seniors
Train ride pricing $4 adults and seniors / $2 children
Grand Junction
Howls, Haunts and Hisses Halloween Extravaganza
Oct. 14 |2-4 p.m.
Dress your pets and parade them on over to the Howls, Haunts and Hisses Halloween Extravaganza! This pet-friendly block party is complete with food, music, a costume contest, vendors, a foam party, and more.
Free
All ages
Greeley
Be the Difference: Partners Halloween Carnival
Oct. 13 | 6 - 9 p.m.
Get scary and celebrate with a grownup Halloween carnival! This event, featuring unlimited carnival games, drinks, snacks, prizes, and plenty of childhood nostalgia, serves to benefit Partners – a youth and family services organization in Weld County. Come dressed to impress and compete to win the $150 costume contest prize! Individuals, couples, and groups are eligible to win.
$30 per person / $50 for two / $100 for five
21+
Gunnison
Annual Trick-or-Treat in the Gunnison Business District
Oct. 31 |3:30 - 5:30 p.m.
Get your costumes and head on over to Main Street for a safe and family-friendly trick-or-treating event. Main Street closed from Highway 50 (Tomichi Ave) north to Ohio Street and local businesses will be handing out candy.
Free
All ages
Lakewood
Dia de los Muertos Colfax Art Crawl
Celebrate Día de los Muertos with an Art Crawl through Colfax Avenue’s 40 West Arts District. Immerse yourself in exhibitions, examine oferendas, or altars, and delight in performances by Aztec dancers. There will also be food trucks, craft stations, and face painting.
Free
All ages
Littleton
Pumpkin Festival
Oct. 6 - 8 | 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Get your fall on with a day full of activities at Chatfield Farms! Explore the pumpkin patch and the corn maze, take a hayride, play games at the carnival, send the little ones to play on the children’s obstacle course, get your face painted, shop at local craft and artisan booths, eat and drink your fall favorites, and so much more!
$16 Adults / $12 Children / $14 Seniors / Free for children 2 and younger
Discounts available for members, military, and students
Lone Tree
Fall Festival at Schweiger Ranch
Oct. 8 | 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Celebrate fall at Schweiger Ranch with pumpkin patches, horse carriage rides, marshmallow roasting, and more! This working ranch transports visitors back in time through guided tours of its historic grounds.
Free
Longmont
Noche de Museo: Celebrating Day of the Dead
Nov. 2 | 7 p.m.
This community celebration highlights centuries of Mexican tradition, featuring music and dance performances by Grupo Huitzilopochtli Danza Azteca, Las Dahlias, and Los Mocochetes.
$18 per person / $15 for students and seniors
Catrina Ball
Oct. 28 | 7 p.m.
Honor your loved ones with an evening of celebration. Come dressed as a Catrina or Catrin – or get your face painted at the event – and be prepared to dance the night away to performances by Nahucalli Mexican Folkloric Dance Troupe, the SVVSD Combined Mariachi Band, and a DJ to close out the night. There will also be a Catrina Paintings and Calacas Mask Auction.
$15 in advance / $20 day-of
Nathrop
Trick or Treat Treasure Hunt
Oct. 20-22 | Hour-long slots available from 4-7 p.m. on Friday and 2-7 p.m. over the weekend.
Take trick-or-treating to the next level with an adventure at Silver Cliff Ranch. Treasure map in hand, families will set off to find candy treasure across the grounds.
$10 per competitor, free for supervising adults
Proceeds from this event support partner groups helping underserved youth.
Pueblo
Fright Night at the Riverwalk
Oct. 28 | 4-8 p.m.
Come down to the Riverwalk for a fun and family-friendly extravaganza, complete with trick-or-treating and a costume contest. See event website for details on costume contest rules and registration.
Free
Salida
2023 Salida Freakshow
Oct. 27-28 | 8 p.m.
Get ready for a wild time at the Salida Freakshow! This talent show and burlesque showcase will be a wild time.
$25 per person / $40 VIP
21+
Steamboat
Monster Mash
Oct. 27 | 6:30 - 10 p.m.
Dance the night away at this Halloween fundraiser and ball! Admission includes a trick-or-treat hallway, prizes, a costume contest, a “dark dining hall and wicked wine and beer tower,” and music by live band, Constant Change.
$100 per person / $125 at the door
All proceeds go to fighting poverty through United Way of the Yampa Valley
18+
Foundry Halloween 5k
Oct. 28 | 9 a.m.
Gather your team and enter the Foundry Halloween 5k. Competitors – including their furry friends – can run or walk the course. Halloween costumes are highly encouraged! At the end of the race, there will be treats and activities for the entire family.
$30 per adult / $35 on race day / $15 for children under 18 / $20 on race day
All proceeds support Foundry Steamboat Springs, a trauma-integrated and family care recovery treatment center.
Vail
A Rocky Mtn Halloween II
Oct. 26-28 | 7:30 p.m.
Join the Vail Valley Theatre Company for an evening of rock and pop Halloween classics. This interactive show promises to be a night to remember. All tickets come with a free drink ticket.
$45 per person
Westcliffe
Beckwith Halloween Festival
Oct. 28 | 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Gather your family and celebrate Halloween at Beckwith Ranch. The day will feature pumpkin carving, costume contests, music, vendors, and other family-friendly activities.
Free
