Prosecutors: Officer who first touched Elijah McClain didn’t follow procedures around neck hold that is now banned

In body camera footage shown in this trial and the last one, it appeared that Woodyard left the scene within a few minutes of giving the carotid hold, which prosecutors say was recklessly negligent. They also say he ignored McClain’s many cries for help at the time.

Defense attorneys have said Woodyard got called off the scene by supervisors and that McClain was talking in full sentences immediately following the second carotid hold and so it didn’t appear to officers at the time that he was in any major peril from it.

Defense attorneys also said that, at the time, carotid holds were legal and deemed safe by an emergency physician medical group. There are also no indications, they said, that Woodyard performed the hold incorrectly.

Stephen Redfearn, who was a supervisor on duty the night of McClain’s stop, testified on Wednesday that all use of force is “situational and broad” and that included carotid holds, at the time.

Redfearn also said that officers are trained that they are supposed to call for medical treatment after administering the carotid hold.

The Aurora Police Department has been forced to improve its use of force policies since it entered into a state consent decree with the state attorney general’s office after McClain’s death.

The attorney general found Aurora Police had a pattern and practice of using force excessively — particularly against people of color, according to a report released two years ago.

Jeff Schlanger, an independent overseer in charge of the APD reforms, is trying to prioritize deescalation and public safety — and away from force, even when it might be legally justified. The process should take five years and he said this month that APD completed a comprehensive overhaul of its use of force policies, “which marks a major step towards cultural change within the agency.”

All officers on the force have had initial training in new policies, but Schlanger said the department is still working on creating a culture that values deescalation, including how supervisors review officers’ conduct. Schlanger also said they’re still working on data collection and transparency around police stops.

The trial for Woodyard, who is on leave from APD currently, continues on Friday morning. There is no testimony Thursday.

CPR's Rachel Estabrook contributed reporting.