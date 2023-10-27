Here are Colorado’s ski resort opening and closing dates for the 2023-24 season
Colorado’s Rocky Mountains are dusted in snow, and a weekend cold front is on the way. This means one thing for the state’s winter sports enthusiasts – ski and snowboard season is almost here!
Arapahoe Basin, Copper, Keystone, and Loveland are already making snow. Other resorts are patiently waiting on Mother Nature. But all across the state, people are preparing for another season of fun on the slopes.
If you’re looking for unique experiences this winter, Echo Mountain, Keystone, Granby Ranch, Hesperus, Steamboat Springs and the town of Steamboat’s Howleson Hill offer night skiing. Or, if a more extreme adventure is calling your name, Silverton is known for heli skiing.
For those who care to pass on downhill sports, many of these resorts also offer snowshoeing, snowcat tours, ice skating, tubing, shopping, and other activities.
The following is a list of Colorado resorts’ opening and closing dates, all subject to change based on conditions. For resorts that have not yet announced opening or closing dates, we have included the opening and closing dates from the 2022-2023 season as a benchmark.
This list will be updated regularly as the season evolves. Notice changes that need to be made? Email lantonoffhart@cpr.org.
You care.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!