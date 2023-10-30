Lawsuit to keep Trump off the Colorado ballot goes to court this week

On the ground level, Coloradans who were looking forward to voting for Trump again are frustrated to see the effort to keep him off their ballots.

“That's just unbelievably ridiculous. They can't do that,” said Republican Joann Baker of Castle Rock. “I don't know what's happened to my state.”

She said as of now she plans to vote for Trump in the Republican primary even though she sees downsides to his candidacy.

“The problem with Trump is that nothing will ever get done again because there's so much hatred on both sides,” Baker said. “So we're really kind of in a tough spot right now. Kind of scary.”

Fellow Castle Rock Republican Thom Madrid dismissed concerns over Jan. 6 as a Democratic talking point.

“It was just a large gathering that got out of hand,” Madrid said. “I don't think anybody's trying to overthrow the government. That's ridiculous.”

Conservative voter John McCord, who lives outside of the Eastern Plains town of Akron, said he will just write in Trump’s name if necessary. “I think a lot of people here will because what they're doing is wrong. ”

In Colorado, write-in candidates must be approved by the Secretary of State for their votes to be counted.

Even some Trump opponents question whether using the courts to keep him off the ballot could just end up doing more damage to faith in American elections.

“In the grand scheme of how divided our country is, I don't know whether that's the right way to go forward,” said Democratic state Sen. Chris DeGruy Kennedy of Lakewood. “I think that there's a subset of the electorate that's going to feel really aggrieved if Trump were not on the ballot in Colorado.”

He said it’s best to persuade voters that Democrats are right.

“I think that's really the key. I think Joe Biden's got to beat him,” DeGruy Kennedy said

A significant case with little legal precedent

What’s known as the disqualification clause was originally included in the 14th Amendment to keep former Confederates from rejoining a government they’d gone to war against. But it has rarely been put into practice.

“Section 3 was for the most part used only for the short period between its ratification and the 1872 enactment of the Amnesty Act,” the Congressional Research Service wrote in a 2022 analysis of the clause. “The Amnesty Act removed the disqualification from most Confederates and their sympathizers.”

The researchers found the last federal use of the clause was in 1919, when Congress refused to allow a socialist representative to take his seat because he’d been convicted of espionage (the conviction was later thrown out).

The paper also notes that the clause does not require someone to have been convicted of a crime related to insurrection or rebellion in order for it to apply.

Interest in Section 3 has revived since 2020, with articles about how it could potentially be used to prevent Trump from running for president a third time. The argument gained further credence when a New Mexico state court barred a county commissioner there from holding elected office because of his participation in the Jan. 6 riot.