Live updates: Judge hearing arguments over whether Trump violated 14th Amendment and is ineligible to be on Colorado’s 2024 presidential ballot

Monday, Oct. 30

8:14 a.m. at the courthouse

The first day of the hearing in the 14th Amendment lawsuit against former president Trump started quietly. Most benches in the Denver District courtroom were filled with journalists, many of whom had waited close to an hour in the bitter, predawn cold to be assured a seat.

There were also plenty of lawyers, all preparing to argue a case that could shape the direction of the 2024 presidential race.

The judge said she plans to run the hearing every day this week from 8 a.m. to around 5:30 p.m., or later if they have to — although she’ll end a bit earlier tomorrow for Halloween (participants with small children will appreciate that exception.)

— Bente Birkeland, CPR News' public affairs reporter

4 a.m. Trial starts today

Journalists and political watchers are expected to pack a Denver courtroom this morning for the kickoff in a weeklong hearing over whether former president Donald Trump can appear on Colorado's Republican primary ballot next year. Groups have launched similar challenges against his candidacy in other states, arguing that his post-election actions rose to the level of 'insurrection' and should disqualify him from ever holding office again, but this case is the furthest along.

CPR public affairs reporter Bente Birkeland will be in the courtroom as the hearing gets underway and reporting back the main claims laid out by each side, as they argue a case with the potential to reshape the 2024 presidential election, and the national political landscape.

— Megan Verlee, CPR News' public affairs editor