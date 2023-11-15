Closing arguments over, decision expected soon in Trump disqualification case

In its closing arguments, the Colorado Republican Party urged the judge be guided at those other cases. Their lawyer argued that Colorado’s election laws are analogous to those in Michigan and Minnesota and said the Colorado Secretary of State doesn’t get to decide which candidates appear on a party’s primary election ballot.

“It is the political party that's vested with the power to determine its bonafide candidate, not the Secretary.”

Meanwhile Trump’s lead attorney, Republican former secretary of state Scott Gessler, focused his argument on disputing the idea that Trump incited an insurrection.

“The violence began well before President Trump finished his speech. So it's difficult to see how the January 6th speech caused this,” said Gessler.

He said Trump had no intent for his supporters to turn violent; “The most one can discern is that he pressured, and he wanted other people to pressure, Vice President Pence to send the electoral count back to the states for ten days.”

Gessler also dismissed the petitioners’ argument that Trump had a direct relationship with groups on the far right.

“That's — at best — unrequited love on behalf of the far right-wing extremists, who may like President Trump, may be inspired by President Trump. But there's no evidence that it ever went the other way. And to call that a 'relationship' is like calling a stalker and their victim having a relationship. It is just wrong.”

On the side of the petitioners, attorney Sean Grimsley said the evidence of Trump’s intentions in trying to prevent the electoral count is overwhelming and that as president of the United States he engaged in insurrection against the Constitution.

“He spearheaded a multifaceted scheme to stay in power by any means necessary. The scheme culminated in a violent attack on the Capitol on January 6th during the constitutionally mandated counting of electoral votes and now he wants to be president again. The constitution does not allow that.”

Grimsely said Trump summoned a mob to the U.S capitol in a campaign that began well before the election, when he began telling supporters that the only way he would lose was “if it’s stolen.”

“Through his actions and his actions alone, Donald Trump has disqualified himself from ever holding office again,” said Grimsely.

At the conclusion of closing arguments, Judge Sarah Wallace thanked the parties for their professionalism and ended the proceedings. She plans to release her decision Friday.