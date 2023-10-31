State regulator seeks discipline against Chaffee County District Attorney in Morphew case

Updated at 8:15 p.m. on October 31st, 2023.

The office in charge of regulating Colorado lawyers is seeking discipline against the district attorney of Colorado's 11th Judicial District.

In a court filing this week, the state’s attorney regulation counsel argued that DA Linda Stanley failed to properly share evidence with the defense in her now-abandoned prosecution of Barry Morphew in the death of his wife Suzanne.

All charges were dropped against Morphew in the 2020 case. Suzanne Morphew’s remains were finally discovered in September and the case remains open. Colorado's 11th Judicial District includes Chaffee, Fremont, Park and Custer counties.

The state's 20-page complaint also alleges that Stanley sought an investigation of then-District Judge Ramsey Lama, who presided over the Morphew case, after what she saw as unfavorable rulings.

"…we couldn't understand Judge Lama's orders that were so egregious against us,

and he's normally not like that," Stanley is quoted in the complaint.

Stanley sought a domestic violence investigation and ordered an investigator in her office to interview Lama's ex-wife, Iris Lama, to discover if the judge had discussed the Morphew case with her or if there was ever any domestic abuse in their relationship under the theory that the judge was somehow "getting back" at his ex-wife.