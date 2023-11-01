United in Music: Finding Common Ground

"Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much."

- Helen Keller, American author and political activist (1880-1968)

At a time when we often feel divided, music holds the power to heal us and help us focus on what’s most important: connecting to others and to our humanity.

Join CPR Classical’s Kabin Thomas and Monika Vischer for United in Music, a special hour devoted to conquering divides and finding common ground.

United in Music pays tribute to influential figures, including civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., guiding light of nonviolent resistance Mahatma Gandhi, and U.S. President Abraham Lincoln — three giants whose legacies rest upon the long arc of justice by inspiring the best of humanity.

Hear the music of Mohawk composer and cellist Dawn Avery, jazz legend Duke Ellington, contemporary icon Philip Glass, Colorado’s Bill Douglas and the unmistakable American music of Aaron Copland with his “Lincoln Portrait.” We’ll finish with Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy,” his inspiring call to brotherhood from his seminal Symphony No. 9.

Broadcast schedule: