‘Wild West primary’ could be ahead to fill Ken Buck’s seat

Penry noted this is an increasingly rare opportunity for Colorado Republicans who want to win higher office in a state that appears to just keep getting bluer.

Colorado’s 4th congressional district is the most conservative in the state. According to congressional redistricting data, it has a 26 point Republican advantage. While geographically, it covers nearly all of the Eastern Plains, the largest population centers are in Front Range communities north and south of Denver.

Penry said he expects all candidates who run will be conservative with “small shades of gray differences” between them when it comes to the issues, so the contest will be a “difference in style, more than substance. Where they’re from, versus where they stand.”

The primary race could also come down to tactics. Penry said it will be about “who will be willing to do the work, raise the money and put in the sweat equity” required to meld the three power centers of the district: Weld county, Douglas County and the Eastern Plains.

“I could see four, even five candidates making the [primary] ballot,” said Dick Wadhams, a Republican consultant and former GOP state party chair. “It’ll be a hard fought race. An open seat like this, in a safe Republican district doesn't come along very often.”

The primary is eight months away and while that might seem like a long time, Wadhams said it’s not. Candidates will have to jump in quickly to create an organization to raise money and actually get out and campaign across the large district.

Wadhams said of the names being floated, “I don’t see anybody who’d clear the field,” so organization will be key.

Even before Buck’s announcement that he would not seek reelection, he was already facing a primary challenge. Republican Justin Schreiber, a veteran who described the IRS, ATF & FBI as domestic terrorists, filed paperwork to run, as did Weld County Council member Trent Leisy of Windsor, who tried to capitalize on the latest news to introduce himself to voters.

“My RINO primary opponent, Ken Buck, just DROPPED OUT OF THE RACE over President Trump's ACCURATE rigged election claims,” he wrote on social media.

State Rep. Richard Holtorf of Akron has also launched an exploratory committee to potentially primary Buck.