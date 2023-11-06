Suicidal thoughts, bullying and drugs are plaguing Colorado students, according to latest Safe2Tell report

Colorado students are struggling with suicidal thoughts, bullying and drugs in increasing numbers, according to the Colorado Attorney General's Office annual report on Safe2Tell, an anonymous reporting platform for students and others to report safety concerns.

In fact, the annual report released Monday shows the highest number of reports ever since the program launched in 2004. There were 22,486 reports, a 16 percent increase in report volume compared to the previous year. The report covered the 2022-23 school year.

“It is a mixed message because on one hand people know about Safe2Tell, they're using Safe2Tell,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser. “On the other hand, we have a real challenge in terms of threats to school safety.”

Safe2Tell’s goal is to encourage and empower youth to make a report when a trusted adult isn’t available.

Suicide threats remained Safe2Tell’s most frequently reported category, accounting for 13 percent of all reports made in the past school year.

“We need people to know if you're not feeling OK, that's OK, but you're not alone and don't suffer alone,” said Weiser. “Please let us connect you to help. There's a lot of options available for young people. We want to make sure they're benefiting from mental health services.”