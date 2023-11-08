Who will the next mayor of Pueblo be? We’ll know in January as the race heads to a runoff

Chris Nicoll came in third, with a distant 13 percent of the vote.

All results are unofficial and not yet certified. Military and overseas ballots can be counted through Wed. Nov. 15. The following day is the last day to verify and count provisional ballots.

The results, if they stand, set up a runoff between Gradisar and Graham that will take place in January.

They also highlight discord between council and the mayor's office. The race comes after a failed effort to ask voters if the city should return to city manager style of government, though in candidate questionnaires prior to the election, both Graham and Gradisar said they supported the current strong mayor style of government.

2023 Pueblo mayoral candidate Nick Gradisar.

2023 Pueblo mayoral candidate Heather Graham.

In the survey, council president Graham said she would repair the relationship between council and the office of mayor, which she said is nonexistent.

"I will collaborate and provide [Council] with tools necessary to make the best decisions for their districts. I will work hand in hand with all council members to find solutions," she wrote.

Graham also said Pueblo is "at a plateau," and that she wants "to bring change, fresh perspectives, and a thriving community where everyone can be successful."

She identified what she called "civic accountability" as the biggest challenge facing Puebloans, and said solutions include tactics like adding temporary shelters and more beds for those who may be unhoused.

Incumbent Pueblo mayor Nick Gradisar noted in his pre-election questionnaire that four city councilors were in the race for mayor. Two city councilors, he said, "led the petitioning effort to do away with the strong mayor system."

"I have an open door policy with respect to the community and the City Council and regularly share and exchange ideas on matters of importance," he wrote, adding that the relationship is "successful."