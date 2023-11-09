Got visions of sugar plums? Vote in the Seasonal 16 of our Carol Countdown!

Maria Juliana Pinzón/CPR

Bummed about the shorter days now that our old pal Daylight Saving Time has gone away? Maybe it’s an excuse to start digging into the homey comforts of winter — hot chocolate, cozy sweaters, and of course, Christmas carols!

16 songs remain in Round 2 of our annual Carol Countdown and you get to vote to decide which carol should be crowned this year’s champion.

Tough matchups and fun debates abound in this round: “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear” gave a strong showing as it beat out usual favorite “In the Bleak Midwinter” in Round 1, but can it compete with “O Come, All Ye Faithful” and its famous, truly epic, final verse chord in some arrangements (which, if you haven’t heard, you really should)?

Meanwhile, in the Mistletoe Division, two more classical favorites have to battle it out as last year’s semifinalist “Joy to the World” takes on frequent champion “O Holy Night.”

Likewise, in the Evergreen Division, where oddly punctuated favorites “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen” compete. (Look closely, did you know that’s where the comma goes in that carol? Here’s a surprisingly fun read on how it ended up that way.)

Let the debating commence — vote your favorite carols in the interactive bracket below.

Second-round voting is open until midnight Nov. 13. We’ll announce the carols that move on and open voting for Round 3 on Nov. 16. Voting will continue until we declare a champ on Dec. 7. And don’t forget to listen to CPR Classical’s Carol Countdown on Thursday, Dec. 7 starting at noon.