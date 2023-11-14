As Congress moves to avert a shutdown, Colorado lawmakers split their votes

“The fact that Republicans put forth a bill that ultimately included none of the problematic partisan policy riders that were included in prior iterations of the bill, and the fact that it includes funding at the fiscal year 2023 levels ultimately made it palatable for me and I think most members of our caucus,” he said.

In Washington jargon, the spending bill goes by a lot of names — a laddered CR or a step stool, or a two-step CR. Whatever it’s called, the continuing resolution will keep funding going at current levels into the new year, with money for different parts of the government running out on two different dates.

Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Ken Buck voted against the measure.

That was not surprising. The House Freedom Caucus, of which Boebert and Buck are members, came out against the proposal early Tuesday. “The House Freedom Caucus opposes the proposed ‘clean’ Continuing Resolution’ as it contains no spending reductions, no border security, and not a single meaningful win for the American People,” the group said in a statement.

The vote outcome was similar to the last stopgap funding measure Congress passed on Sept. 30, which cost former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy the gavel.

This time around though, opponents seem to have little appetite for punishing the new speaker they struggled so long to select.

Speaker Johnson defended his proposal, saying Tuesday, “It’s a new innovation, but it’s going to change the way we’ve done this. We have broken the fever. We are not going to have a massive omnibus spending bill right before Christmas.”

He added that, with a three-seat majority, House Republicans don’t have the votes to include the policy changes some hard-right lawmakers want.

The innovation in the laddered CR is that different parts of the government would see funding run out on separate dates. Money for agencies covered by the Agriculture, Energy-Water, Military Construction-VA, and Transportation-HUD appropriations bills would only last until Jan 19, 2024, while other parts of the government, including Defense and the Interior Department, would get an additional two weeks of funding, through February 2.