Your guide to Thanksgiving volunteering and community service opportunities across Colorado

With Thanksgiving and the winter holidays quickly approaching, community service is on many people’s minds.

Whether you have time, money, skills, or supplies to contribute, here’s a list of ways to get involved – and give back – to a cause that you find meaningful. Many of these options are family-friendly and possible to do no matter where you live. So decide what you care about and do good this holiday season!

Volunteers prepare dessert during a Thanksgiving feast at the Denver Rescue Mission, Nov. 27, 2019. (Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite)

Provide a Holiday Meal

Food insecurity is a prevalent issue in Colorado and many families fear going hungry this holiday season. Make a difference by donating funds or goods for baskets, assembling and delivering baskets to families in need, or serving a holiday meal at a soup kitchen in your area.

Donate Blood

There is an ongoing and critical need for blood donors across the state. Help save a life by donating to Children's Hospital Colorado or your local hospital of choice, the American Red Cross, Vitalant, CSL Plasma, or host a mobile blood drive through UCHealth or Vitalant.

Most blood banks require donors to be at least 17 years old, but younger children can get involved by helping to organize and promote a community drive.

Eli Imadali for Denverite Hundreds of soup cans were donated during a soup drive and anti-fascist protest in response to a “patriot” rally in support of police on October 10, 2020 at Civic Center Park.

Host a Canned Food Drive

According to folks at local food pantries, 2023 has been an especially lean year for donations. So this holiday season, make an impact by stocking the shelves. Consider organizing a canned and dry food drive at your office, church or temple, gym, or other place of gathering. Or, if you’re the type to host a large family or Friendsgiving, ask guests to bring a donation to dinner. You could also host a virtual food drive through Food Bank of the Rockies or volunteer your time at one of many food banks across the state.



If you’re looking for places to donate the goods, check in with your local public school, religious organization, or google “where to donate food near me.”

Or, if you’re looking for a more hands-on way to combat food insecurity, volunteer at a mobile food market or other event with We Don’t Waste.