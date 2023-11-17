Are you ready for a holiday performance of The Nutcracker? Here’s a list of where to find them across Colorado

The two-act ballet "The Nutcracker" follows a family's Christmas Eve feast and a young girl's late-night awakening to love and the world.

Moscow's Imperial Theatres director Ivan Vsevolozhsky commissioned the Tchaikovsky composition and Marius Petipa choreography in 1891, and the dance premiered in 1892. Western dance companies' 1940s renditions made the Nutcracker a seasonal classic.

The Nutcracker Suite, Op. 71a has eight of the ballet's most famous pieces from 1892. The suite was an instant hit, but it took another half century for the ballet to become a Christmas institution.

Performances of this ballet are a holiday tradition for families across the world.

You can see it this year in Colorado from these companies:

Denver area

Belliston Ballet's

An 'all youth' production of the Nutcracker, the Belliston Ballet stars students from throughout the Denver area, ranging in age from 8 to 18. Performances are Nov. 24 - 26 at DU’s Newman Center.

The Dance Conservatory of Denver

This year’s performances of The Children's Nutcracker, a shortened version of the ballet, with a young cast and cheery animations, will be held at Lakewood Cultural Center on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 25 and 26.

Colorado Ballet

The Colorado Ballet’s performance is the largest Nutcracker production in the state. Dancers are accompanied by its orchestra performing Tchaikovsky's arrangement live. The show also features the company’s custom-made sets and costumes, which debuted in 2021. The company has 28 performances this holiday season, including a matinee with sensory-friendly adaptations on Sunday, Nov. 26. Performances are from Nov. 25 - Dec. 24 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.

Colorado Conservatory of Dance

The conservatory has been putting on performances of the full-length Nutcracker since 1993. Performances Dec. 9 & 10 and 16 & 17 at the Performing Arts Complex at Pinnacle Charter School in Federal Heights, with a sensory-friendly show on Friday, Dec. 15.