Families with autistic children seek stability as providers struggle with Colorado’s Medicaid system

“By being there every day, he's getting consistency every day and he's getting as much as he can in the timeframe that he's the most moldable,” Allen said.

Allen and Gonzalez’s kids are all enrolled in Health First Colorado, the state’s free or low-cost Medicaid program. The number of families enrolled in Medicaid exploded in 2020, when the COVID-19 public health emergency declaration started, making it easier to enroll in the program.

That’s led to more competition for spots at autism care centers. Months after the emergency declaration ended, clinics are still closing and waitlists are still growing. Some parents, like Allen, have gotten lucky, and made a relatively quick transition to new therapists.

Gonzalez is in the opposite position. It’s been over a month since her family was dropped by their last clinic, and it’ll be at least another month before they’re off a waitlist.

“It's messing up the routine. They get used to certain things the way they're teaching them, and then come a long pause, they get back into what we are trying to prevent them from doing and they will start getting irritated, agitated.” — Valerie Gonzalez, mother

Parents worry about the future of their autistic children and if resources will exist for them

Getting into therapy isn’t the end of families’ journeys. Many parents know therapy will only get their kid so far.

Brie Mastakoski, the mother of 5-year-old Riker, spends a lot of time at the park with her autistic son and his older sister. As the kids had fun exploring the playground, she was preoccupied with thoughts about the future. Right now, the immediate challenge is joining the Denver school system.

“We will not be ready for mainstream school,” Mastakoski said “And that's okay. We've accepted that, we've dealt with it.”

Mastakoski and her husband are looking at enrolling Riker in a private school that specifically serves children with developmental disabilities. But it’s expensive and they can only afford it if they can secure a subsidy by showing Riker has urgent needs.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Brie Mastakoski and her son, Riker, embrace during a play hour at the Cottonwood Park West Playground in Parker. Nov. 16, 2023.

“Basically we have to prove that the district cannot handle his level of needs, that he is going to be one of those kids that is going to need a one-on-one [paraprofessional],” she said.

Compared to Cindy Brown, Mastakoski and other parents are relatively new to this. Brown has been the legal guardian of her autistic granddaughter, Samantha, since 2010. Samantha is now 19, but she developmentally functions between the ages of 4 and 7 years old.

Brown has seen the system for disabled children inside and out. And now, as the caretaker for a young adult with severe developmental delays, she worries about what will happen to her granddaughter when she can no longer provide the care she needs.

“Sammie, she's always been a headbanger, but for the first two years we were here, there were three holes in the wall from her head. That was it,” Brown said. “The last two days she was home. There were 12 holes in the wall from her head, and I couldn't keep her from doing that. So something's wrong, either internally or with her meds.”

Over the last year, Samantha has stayed at various homes that serve people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Brown said none of the three centers her granddaughter went to have been able to figure out what’s going on.

Brown wants to find more acute psychiatric care for Samantha, but is only aware of one psych unit in Colorado that is willing to take care of adults with low developmental levels. But, she’s been told they don’t have any beds available.

“There really isn't a place for kids like Sammie. I think we're letting go of a part of the population that really needs the support and really needs help, and we can't let that happen.” — Cindy Brown, grandmother

Autism care providers said clinics in Colorado mainly focus on early intervention treatment with children because it’s easier to make a difference in a child’s life than an adult’s. On top of that, the state doesn’t reimburse providers for adult care as much as it does for children. That’s led to clinics cutting or, in most cases, completely dropping adult care from their services.

Many parents who are either waiting for spots to open up or worried their child’s current provider will close are awaiting a November 20 hearing at the state legislature, when Colorado’s Medicaid division is scheduled to discuss how much they want lawmakers to raise provider reimbursement rates in the upcoming session.