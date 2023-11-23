Colorado Arts Spotlight: Things to do around the state Nov. 24-26

This week’s Colorado Arts Spotlight includes seasonal favorites and some holiday twists.

Friday, Nov. 24

It’s opening night at The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities for its unique version of Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic fairy tale “Cinderella.” Based on Douglas Carter Beane's 2013 Tony Award-winning version, this “Cinderella” mixes traditional stage magic with modern ideas.

An evil stepmother makes a young woman work as a helper. She needs to know how valuable she is, make great friends, and use some magic to get out. The world of the Arvada Center's show is more up-to-date now that knights ride hoverboards and people in town use cell phones.

See Cinderella from Nov. 24 through Dec. 23 at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities.

ElectriCritters, a Pueblo Zoo holiday tradition, is returning to brighten the season. Visitors stroll through the animal-themed winter paradise with over 150 creative designs and thousands of lights. Candy Cane Café has a new position behind the EcoCenter, to warm up with cookies and cocoa.

See ElectriCritters from Nov. 24 through Dec. 10 at the Pueblo Zoo.