Colorado Arts Spotlight: Things to do around the state Nov. 24-26
This week’s Colorado Arts Spotlight includes seasonal favorites and some holiday twists.
Friday, Nov. 24
It’s opening night at The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities for its unique version of Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic fairy tale “Cinderella.” Based on Douglas Carter Beane's 2013 Tony Award-winning version, this “Cinderella” mixes traditional stage magic with modern ideas.
An evil stepmother makes a young woman work as a helper. She needs to know how valuable she is, make great friends, and use some magic to get out. The world of the Arvada Center's show is more up-to-date now that knights ride hoverboards and people in town use cell phones.
See Cinderella from Nov. 24 through Dec. 23 at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities.
ElectriCritters, a Pueblo Zoo holiday tradition, is returning to brighten the season. Visitors stroll through the animal-themed winter paradise with over 150 creative designs and thousands of lights. Candy Cane Café has a new position behind the EcoCenter, to warm up with cookies and cocoa.
See ElectriCritters from Nov. 24 through Dec. 10 at the Pueblo Zoo.
The Ridgway Arts Group is hosting the Tri-Gallery Holiday Sale Nov. 24 – 25. This is an art show and a holiday sale celebrating local artists and their creative work. The event includes jewelry, photography, paintings, and more at the Decker Room in the Space to Create building on Clinton Street in Ridgway.
Visit the Tri-Gallery Holiday Sale Nov. 24 – 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 25
If you didn't get tickets to Taylor Swift’s Denver concert, and even if you did, Laser Taylor Swift might be for you. Laser Taylor Swift takes her biggest hits (Taylor's Versions) and brings them to life in dazzling laser light.
Laser Fantasy's cutting-edge projection system features a 360-degree wrap-around screen where laser engineers transport you through the world to your favorite songs!
Laser Taylor Swift opens this Saturday, Nov. 25 from 8:30 – 9:30 p.m. at the Fiske Planetarium and Science Center in Boulder. Performances continue through Jan. 19, 2024.
The Rocky Mountain Division of the Train Collectors Association hosts the holiday edition of The Rocky Mountain Train Show this weekend on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26. Entry is free for children aged 12 and younger. Admission is also free for Scouts in uniform.
The Rocky Mountain Train Show is on Saturday, Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland.
Take the kids to a jazz matinee at Dazzle Denver. Musician Matt Skellenger will play high-energy songs and provide interactive activities that engage kids in producing music together. This event will feature Skellenger's longtime musical brother Anthony "Medicine" Aleman on harmonica and vocals. Both have performed in Denver metro for over 15 years.
Doors open for the Kids' Matinee at Dazzle at 11 a.m. and the show begins at noon.
Sunday, Nov. 26
Sunday afternoon at Left Hand Brewing Company in Longmont, Colorado’s Scott Von plays his music described as a mix of stomping boots and stirring grooves from the roots tradition, stripped down songs from the folk tradition, a voice like an old soul singer.
The tasting room show is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Every Sunday, Denver’s Mercury Cafe hosts a Poetry Slam. This is an event where poets compete for a $50 prize and the fame/glory. Who wins? That's up to the judges, who are randomly selected from the audience.
The event is from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
All weekend
Manitou Springs Victorian Christmas Tours
Step into a bygone era as you explore Manitou Springs' Miramont Castle, which boasts 30 rooms adorned with genuine Victorian furniture. In the Queen's Parlour Tea Room, savor delectable Victorian (and modern) dishes prepared daily.
Miramont Castle tours starting at 10 a.m., until 3:30 p.m. Closed at 4 p.m.
Early next week
The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
Do something different with the family this holiday season. See the classic story of “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” ballet, with original choreography by Ballet Ariel. Set in the 1940s, it’s a magical, wintery story of family, Father Christmas, the White Witch, and a myriad of other characters.
See The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe at the Lone Tree Arts Center, Lakewood Cultural Center or Parsons Theatre, spanning Nov. 29 - Dec. 23.
