You can now visit the Santa Fe Trail from the comfort of your home

Folks from all over the world can visit the Santa Fe Trail National and State Scenic Byway virtually.

The byway follows nearly 200 miles of the old trade route through southeast Colorado from the Kansas border east of Holly to the New Mexico Border at Raton Pass.

The virtual visits are the work of a nonprofit called Canyons & Plains which works to preserve and promote culture and natural resources in the region. The organization used state tourism funds to build the site within its website which includes a history section and travel tips.