Biden to tout funding for green jobs during stop in Pueblo

Dalton pushed back on Boebert’s criticism, saying Biden is doing his job. “He spent the last couple of years crisscrossing America to blue districts and red districts alike talking about how these clean energy investments are attracting private sector investments in America, once again, and delivering good paying jobs to people in every community from coast to coast.”

She added that the first two years of the administration were spent passing “significant, historic investments in America,” including the IRA, the bipartisan infrastructure law, and the CHIPS and Science Act during the last Congress.

According to the White House, altogether, the laws have led private companies to invest $7 billion in Colorado, in industries from clean energy to semiconductors. It’s also led to $6 billion in public infrastructure and clean energy investment in the state. The White House also highlighted other projects that benefit the 3rd congressional district, from $160 million for the Arkansas Valley Conduit, which will bring clean water to people in southeastern Colorado, to a proposed $400 million investment in a solar field in La Plata County.

None of Colorado’s House Republicans, including Boebert, voted for any of those laws.

As for prices and inflation, “The congresswoman must not be reading the news because core inflation is down 2 percent,” Dalton said. “The United States currently has lower inflation than any advanced economy in the world. We are making progress bringing down costs, at the same time as we are delivering on the president’s promise to bring back good paying jobs and industry to American shores.”

Many voters in both parties, however, appear to disagree with the administration’s rosy assessment, viewing the economy as fair at best.

The trip was originally expected to take place in October but was delayed due to Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel and the growing humanitarian crisis.

Gov. Jared Polis will be at the plant with the president. In a message welcoming the trip, Polis said, “Colorado is leading the nation in transitioning to 100 percent renewable energy, and our wind manufacturing capabilities are helping to power our clean energy economy, create jobs, and save people money on electricity.”

On Tuesday, Biden was in Atlanta, Ga., along with First Lady Jill Biden, to pay tribute to former First Lady Rosalynn Carter. He then flew to Denver, where he participated in the campaign reception, which included Polis and Sen. John Hickenlooper, before heading to Pueblo Wednesday morning.