Listen: Here’s how e-bike rebates have shaped one shop on Tennyson Street

On a sunny November afternoon on Tennyson Street, Cynthia and Catherine Wolf rode e-bikes around the block. Earlier this summer, they cut out a paragraph in a copy of The Mountain Mail advertising for the new state e-bike rebates, a climate program aimed at getting cars off the streets.

After a few tries they got the rebates, and came to Denver from Leadville and Dillon to test ride some bikes at eForce Electric Bikes.

“I live, like, two miles from work, so it’s a little long to walk but certainly not too far to ride bikes,” Cynthia Wolf said. “I definitely would not have spent the money without the rebate.”

