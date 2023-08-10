Colorado’s statewide e-bike rebates launch Aug. 16. Here’s how to qualify

Colorado is officially ready to launch the country's largest statewide e-bike program.

On Aug. 16, the Colorado Energy Office will open the first round of applications for a new program to cut the cost of battery-powered bicycles. It follows the success of Denver's e-bike vouchers, which proved shockingly popular after kicking off last year.

Unlike Denver’s program, the initial version of the statewide rebates won't be available to everyone. Residents with an income at or below 80 percent of their area median income can apply for the biggest discount — a $1,100 rebate. Those earning 80 to 100 percent of their AMI qualify for a $500 rebate.

There are no discounts for buyers earning more than 100 percent of their adjusted median income. To figure out if you're eligible, use the income tables linked above.

All applicants can receive an additional $300 if they purchase a cargo e-bike. An extra $100 is also available to cover the cost of purchasing essential bike accessories like a lock and a helmet.

"From a climate perspective, we're really hoping people ride their bike rather than travel in a single-occupancy vehicle," said Sarah Thorne, a senior program manager at the Colorado Energy Office.

Here's how to take advantage of the new discounts.

A link for the program portal will go live on this website at 1 p.m. on Aug. 16 and stay open until 1 p.m. on Aug. 21. Once the application period closes, the state will randomly choose about 2,000 recipients, then e-mail selected participants.

Those lucky Colorado residents will have 48 hours to submit valid proof of income and their address. Acceptable documents include a recent tax return, a pay stub or proof of enrollment in several government assistance programs.