Colorado Arts Spotlight: Things to do around the state Dec. 8-10

This week, holiday-themed events dominate the arts scene in Colorado, but there are still options available for those who may not be ready to dive into the festive spirit just yet.

A new performing arts center opened in Golden and is offering a campy holiday musical for adults, composed by Colorado artist David Nehls.

However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and seasonal illnesses, some events may be canceled last minute. So, it is important to stay alert and keep an eye out for any communication from event organizers regarding ticketed events.

Friday, Dec. 8

Contemporary ballet company Wonderbound premieres Icy Haught, a new show by artistic director Garrett Ammon and associate choreographer Sarah Tallman. The company describes the piece as a “daring and saucy holiday entertainment option.” The dancers take the audience on a trip to places where nostalgia reigns, and puns are hilarious. All performances will be held at Wonderbound’s new Dahlia Street home in Denver through Dec. 17.

Icy Haught from Dec. 7 through Dec. 17 at Wonderbound at 3824 Dahlia St., Denver. Free parking is available in Wonderbound’s surface lot and along Dahlia St. and Eudora Way.

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre is staging a Christmas chamber musical based on O. Henry's short story, "The Gift of the Magi". The theatre says it was incorporated as Summit County's first non-profit in 1976 and is now the oldest year-round theatre company on the Western Slope. This family-friendly production of "The Gift of the Magi" will run until Dec. 30.

"The Gift of the Magi" from Dec. 6 through Dec. 30 at Breckenridge Theater at 121 S Ridge St. in Breckenridge.

Former students and parents from the Cherry Creek school system created the Cherry Creek Chorale in Arapahoe County in 1980 as a way for all ages to keep singing. This season, The Cherry Creek Chorale’s holiday concert, “A Merry Little Christmas” features familiar holiday music and new arrangements.

The concerts are Dec. 8 & 9 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Cherry Hills Village.

Saturday, Dec. 9

On Saturday, Roshni, an organization that helps connect New Americans to the performing arts, is hosting Holiday Stories — an afternoon of stories and dances and more from their youth, women, and guest artists at its House of Friendship in Aurora from 2-4 p.m.

Holiday Stories is Dec. 9 from 2 – 4 p.m. at the House of Friendship, 1 E. 16th Ave in Aurora. RSVPs are requested.

In an act of transformation, the historic Allen's Farm north of Boulder, founded in 1865, has reopened as a cultural venue. Starting Saturday, it will present the inaugural Yellow Barn Film Festival. The new event will screen an eclectic mix of narrative, documentary, and art films that will examine our shared connection to the land.

University of Colorado at Boulder faculty member Geoff Marslet directed the centerpiece presentation, “Quantum Cowboys.” This psychedelic Western adventure features actor Lily Gladstone, from “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Yellow Barn Film Festival - Dec. 9 at the Yellow Barn Farm, 9417 N. Foothills Hwy, Longmont.

Parking is located on-site, along Mountain Ridge Pl. (the main road that cuts through the property.) Accessible parking is available nearest to the Barn Box.

All weekend

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance presents the annual holiday multicultural celebration, Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum. The annual multicultural celebration is creatively reimagined each year, as it recounts Granny's illustrious life as a dancer around the world. Performances run through Dec. 17 at the Cleo Parker Robinson theater in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood.

Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum, weekends through Dec. 17. at 119 Park Ave W., Denver.

The twentieth annual Vail Film Festival runs this weekend. It features a variety of films including narrative features, documentaries, short films, and student films. In addition to screenings, the festival also includes parties, panels with filmmakers, and Q&A sessions with filmmakers.

Vail Film Festival Dec. 7 - 10 at various venues around the town.

Also on Tuesday, the DCPA welcomes the Broadway tour of “SIX the Musical!” The six wives of Henry VIII take to the stage to remix five hundred years of historical heartache — remember the old rhyme: “Divorced. Beheaded. Died. Divorced. Beheaded. Survived” — into an exuberant celebration of women power, including pop icons and Tudor queens alike!

“SIX the Musical!” at The Denver Performing Arts Complex’s Buell Theatre, from Dec. 5 -through 24, 2023.

Wednesday, Visionbox Studio presents a one-night-only performance of “It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” featuring Chris Noth (Law & Order, Sex in the City) as George Bailey, directed by Jennifer McCray Rincón. The cast also features actors from Visionbox Studio as well as live music and song.

The event begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Studio Loft at the DCPA’s Ellie Caulkins Opera House

Other arts and culture events around Colorado

