Tuberculosis cases are on the rise in Colorado, but it isn’t clear why

Eight cases this year were found in patients younger than 18 years old. Two people in total have died.

”It just highlights that just when people do develop active tuberculosis, how serious it can be that there were two deaths reported for 84 cases,” said Dr. Larissa Pisney, an associate professor at CU Anschutz.

What’s driving the trend? It’s not clear.

“One theory is just around the pandemic itself and people not seeking health care and providers potentially being distracted by COVID from thinking of other diagnoses,” Pisney said. “This isn't unique to Colorado and this is being seen in many parts of the country, and again, it'll probably be a year or two before we really know the drivers for it.”

“We don't know if this is just sort of a blip for a single year or if we could potentially see increases for a longer period of time,” Herlihy said.

Before the pandemic, the state’s five-year average number of cases per year was about 70, Herlihy said. During the pandemic years, that figure was typically 50 to 60 cases.

Providers can screen for TB and treat it before it becomes a serious case.

TB is spread via airborne particles. Those at highest risk are people who have lived or have had extended travel to countries that are at higher risk for TB as well as those who live in communal settings.

Tuberculosis is caused by a bacterium called Mycobacterium tuberculosis, according to the CDC. The illness usually attacks the lungs, but it can also infect other parts of the body like the kidney, spine, and brain.

Not everyone infected with it gets sick. If not treated properly, however, TB disease can be fatal.