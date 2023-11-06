What not to take home from this year’s holiday gathering? COVID-19. Here’s the best way to steer clear of it this holiday season

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Medical assistant Yasmin Tellez preps a Modetna COVID-19 vaccination at Globeville's Clinica Tepeyac. Jan. 26, 2021.

Only one in 10 Coloradans have gotten a coronavirus vaccine shot so far this fall

More than 562-thousand doses of this fall's coronavirus vaccine have been administered statewide, according to the state health department. That's about a 10th of the overall population and lower than earlier versions of the vaccine at this point in the fall.

That’s concerning, said May Chu, an epidemiologist at the Colorado School of Public Health. “Overall uptake needs to get up to over 50 percent to ensure continued population protection (the famous herd protection),” said Chu, a senior investigator for the Center for Global Health.

Dr. Michelle Barron, an infectious disease expert at UCHealth, urged people, especially those who are older and more vulnerable, to get vaccinated with a COVID-19 shot.

“Just be smart in terms of taking precautions when people are older,” she said. “Encourage those people in your life that do fit those descriptions to get their shots for their own protection.”

Herlihy said that she expected more residents to get vaccinated as the holidays approach but suggested not waiting.

“You need several weeks, probably at least two weeks, to get to those full protective levels of your antibodies, " she said. “So now is absolutely the time, in the next two weeks, to get those vaccines.”

In addition to protecting your relatives and loved-ones, the vaccine still protects individuals from developing lasting complications from COVID.

“COVID-19 vaccines likely reduce the chances of getting long COVID-19 which is critically important,” Mehta said.

Doctors and health officials urge people to get a COVID-19 vaccine, flu vaccine, and a shot against the respiratory virus RSV, if eligible. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends adults 60 and older have the option to receive a single dose of RSV vaccine. That’s based on discussions between the patient and their health provider.

The state’s dashboard shows a slight uptick in flu and RSV since Oct. 1, but at this point COVID-19 is a much greater concern.