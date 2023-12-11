Gas prices are falling fast in Colorado as the cold winter months hit

Colorado’s gas prices are dropping fast.

Gas prices have been falling across the U.S. for several months, but they’re falling especially fast in Colorado, according to AAA. The price in Colorado stands at $2.84 per gallon, down from $2.95 a week ago. A month ago, a gallon of gas in Colorado cost $3.32.

The state’s gas prices are mostly in line with prices in neighboring states like Nebraska and Utah, AAA data show. Oklahoma and Texas, meanwhile, have some of the lowest prices in the country.

It’s typical for gas prices to fall when the weather gets cold, according to Skyler McKinley, a spokesperson for AAA in Colorado.

“When we enter the fall and winter months, demand tends to plummet. We go to bed earlier, we stay inside because it’s cold out. We’re not planning big road trips,” McKinley said.