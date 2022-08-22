The debate over cleaner, pricier gasoline on the Front Range, explained

Want more climate-related news from Colorado Public Radio? Sign up for our free climate e-mail newsletter.

Meanwhile, environmental advocates are frustrated the governor’s office is now trying to skirt the requirement. Jeremy Nichols, director of the climate and energy program for WildEarth Guardians, said if policymakers disapproved of reformulated gas, they should have reduced ozone pollution earlier.

“They had chance after chance to avoid this situation. And rather than take the steps they needed to, they blew it,” Nichols said.

Didn't Gov. Polis ask the EPA to take more aggressive ozone actions at one point?

He did.

In 2019, Polis withdrew a request for additional time to meet the EPA's 2008 health-based ozone standard, prompting the federal agency to reclassify the region from a "moderate" to a "serious" violator of federal ozone standards.

“There’s too much smog in our air, and instead of hiding behind bureaucracy and paperwork that delay action, we are moving forward to make our air cleaner now,” Polis said in a 2019 statement about the decision.

The EPA is now moving ahead to reclassify the region from a "serious" to a "severe" violator under the same ozone standard. Due to a legal settlement with environmental groups, the agency is expected to finalize the decision as soon as next month, lining up the gasoline requirement to go into effect in the summer of 2024.

Jones, the spokesperson for the governor’s office, said the 2019 decision did not affect the timeline for a “severe” downgrade. Due to recent air pollutants conditions, the federal government would have almost certainly reclassified the region anyway, she said.

Would reformulated gasoline help control ozone pollution in Colorado?

Yes, but the overall effect would likely be small.

Gasoline-powered vehicles release nitrogen dioxide and volatile organic compounds, two air pollutants that can form ground-level ozone when they react in the atmosphere amid heat and sunlight.

The regional air council estimates local sources along the Front Range emit about 500 tons of ozone precursors on an average summer day. Silverstein said computer models show a switch to reformulated gasoline would avoid about 5 tons of daily emissions — or 1 percent of the total.

His office also ran models to see how reformulated gasoline would affect future ozone levels. It found reformulated blends would lower average ozone concentrations by 0.1 parts per billion, a tiny fraction of the 75 parts per billion federal standard the region often exceeds each summer.

The Polis administration referenced the result in its statement questioning the gasoline requirement. Silverstein, however, isn’t confident in the number. He said the air quality model is not precise enough to explain the effect of individual policies, whether it’s reformulated gasoline or stricter regulations on drilling sites.

“To call out one particular strategy on its own and have confidence that it actually is 0.1 part per billion? It is not really a number that I strongly support,” Silverstein said.

Where would the reformulated fuel come from? And where would it be required to be sold?

Suncor Energy, a Canadian oil and gas company, operates the only oil and gas refinery in Colorado. A spokesperson for the company said the facility is prepared to make reformulated gas for the summer of 2024. It expects to spend $36 million to reconfigure the refinery to make the blend.

The EPA would require the fuel across the northern Front Range ozone nonattainment area, which includes portions of eight counties stretching from Greeley to Castle Rock.

Michael Paules, a Colorado-based associate director with the American Petroleum Institute, said Suncor likely wouldn’t be able to meet the demand for the cleaner gasoline on its own. If the fuel mixture can’t be piped in from other states, he expects the Front Range could periodically experience higher prices than the rest of the state.

"This is where we agree with the governor: This is not the best way to get your bang for your buck on air quality," Paules said.