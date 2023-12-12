As White House focuses on home-based care funding, Polis highlights what Colorado has done

The Biden Administration on Tuesday is expected to announce a new rule to make it easier for families to find home health care.

It will allow the use of federal funds to create a state registry of homecare providers through new guidance from the Center on Medicare and Medicaid Services on how states can use and set up worker registries for Medicaid-funded Home and Community Based Services. According to the new rule, states can use up to 90 percent of some federal funds to create a registry.

The announcement is expected during a meeting at the White House where the administration will highlight how the American Rescue Plan has helped all 50 states invest in home health care services.

Gene Sperling, American Rescue Plan coordinator for the White House, said the new rule will help families struggling to find care workers, many of whom rely on word of mouth.

“It will also make it easier for people like myself when we were looking for care to be able to look at a registry and understand who's available, who's nearby, who has certain skills, who has certain training,” Sperling said.