Colorado settles with towing company for $1 million. Customers will get some of the money

Attorney General Phil Weiser has settled with Wyatts Towing for $1 million dollars following a months-long investigation that found “numerous violations of state law.”

The state concluded the company towed thousands of cars without proper authorization, charged unlawful fees, and engaged in deceptive and unfair business practices.

“Wyatts Towing used deceptive practices and broke the law to make a quick buck,” Weiser said in an announcement Thursday. “While consumers who knew to complain got their money back, those without the time, training, or awareness to act as their own lawyers got cheated out of their hard-earned money.”

The settlement includes an agreement that Wyatts will not collect $236,000 the company says it is owed by car owners. The company will pay $764,000 to the state, some of which will go back to consumers. The rest will be used for future fraud enforcement.

Wyatts Towing did not respond to CPR News’ requests for comment.