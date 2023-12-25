Man fatally shot after a motor vehicle assistance stop in Boulder County

A Colorado State Patrol trooper and several Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies are on administrative leave after a person was shot during a motor vehicle assist call in Boulder County Sunday morning.

The shooting took place just before noon, near Highway 36 and McCaslin Blvd.

According to a statement from the Colorado State Patrol, a trooper approached a vehicle to help the driver, and after noticing bullet holes in the window, backed away and then called for assistance.

Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies arrived with a state trooper and, together, they convinced the driver to step out of the vehicle. As he did, he placed a firearm on the car.

“During attempts to de-escalate, the individual picked up the weapon and pointed it at law enforcement,” according to the statement. “Shots were fired at that point. A piece of one law enforcement member's equipment was struck by gunfire, but ultimately, no injuries were sustained by the officer.”

In response, law enforcement shot the man, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Officers attempted to offer first aid, but the person died on the scene.

The name of the driver has not been released.