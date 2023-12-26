Colorado justices threatened after ruling removing Trump from the ballot

It’s unclear what the other threats have entailed, and the department is not providing any more details due to the ongoing investigations.

In a statement, the local FBI office said it is working with local law enforcement in their efforts.

“We will vigorously pursue investigations of any threat or use of violence committed by someone who uses extremist views to justify their actions regardless of motivation,” said public affairs officer Vikki Migoya in a statement.

Colorado's highest court ruled 4-3 last week that Trump has committed insurrection and is therefore banned by the constitution from seeking elected office again. That decision is being appealed to the U-S Supreme Court, and Trump may still be on the Republican ballot when the state has its presidential primary on March 5.

Colorado’s Secretary of State must certify the ballot for that primary by Jan. 5. If the U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear an appeal by Jan. 4, the Secretary of State must go ahead and include Trump’s name. However, any vote for him won’t be counted if he is ultimately disqualified.

The Associated Press’s Colleen Slevin contributed to this report