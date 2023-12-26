Colorado justices threatened after ruling removing Trump from the ballot
Federal and local law enforcement agencies in Colorado are investigating threats made against the state's Supreme Court justices after they narrowly disqualified former president Trump from Colorado's GOP primary ballot last week.
The Denver Police Department said it is looking into incidents directed at some of the justices and has stepped up patrols around their homes. The department also said it will provide additional security support if requested.
Officers responded to the home of one justice on Thursday evening, but police said it appeared to be a “hoax report.” That case is also still being investigated, police said.
It’s unclear what the other threats have entailed, and the department is not providing any more details due to the ongoing investigations.
In a statement, the local FBI office said it is working with local law enforcement in their efforts.
“We will vigorously pursue investigations of any threat or use of violence committed by someone who uses extremist views to justify their actions regardless of motivation,” said public affairs officer Vikki Migoya in a statement.
Colorado's highest court ruled 4-3 last week that Trump has committed insurrection and is therefore banned by the constitution from seeking elected office again. That decision is being appealed to the U-S Supreme Court, and Trump may still be on the Republican ballot when the state has its presidential primary on March 5.
Colorado’s Secretary of State must certify the ballot for that primary by Jan. 5. If the U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear an appeal by Jan. 4, the Secretary of State must go ahead and include Trump’s name. However, any vote for him won’t be counted if he is ultimately disqualified.
The Associated Press’s Colleen Slevin contributed to this report
